PRAIRIE GROVE — Prairie Grove scored twice in the second half while keeping Westside off the scoreboard to earn a 28-10 victory Friday night in the first round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.
The Warriors (4-6) drove 76 yards to score on their first possession and led 10-7 in the second quarter. A long touchdown run gave Prairie Grove (9-2) a 14-10 halftime lead and another long touchdown run gave the Tigers an 11-point lead in the third quarter.
Westside pounded out a long touchdown drive after taking the opening kickoff. Quarterback Gus Yearta scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter as the Warriors took a 7-0 lead.
Prairie Grove tied the game on Colin Faulk’s 3-yard run, but the Tigers lost a fumble to set up Hayden Alls’ 23-yard field goal that gave Westside a 10-7 lead.
Ethan Miller scored on a 66-yard touchdown run with 4:12 left in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 14-10 lead. Faulk broke a 68-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, pushing the home team’s lead to 21-10.
Conner Huber intercepted a Westside pass and scored on a 10-yard run to close the scoring.