Big plays propel Blazers to big victory

Valley View's Jackson Harmon pulls down a reception on a 60-yard touchdown pass as Nettleton's Derrick Island defends during the second quarter of Friday's game. Valley View defeated Nettleton 34-7.

JONESBORO — Valley View's final regular-season home game won't be the Blazers' last at Central Dealerships Stadium this fall.

The Blazers clinched a share of the 5A-East conference championship with a dominant performance in Friday's 34-7 victory over Nettleton. Valley View is also guaranteed the 5A-East's No. 1 state playoff seed, which this year comes with a bracket position that provides the home field through the first three rounds.

