Big plays propel Blazers to big victory

JONESBORO — Valley View's final regular-season home game won't be the Blazers' last at Central Dealerships Stadium this fall.
The Blazers clinched a share of the 5A-East conference championship with a dominant performance in Friday's 34-7 victory over Nettleton. Valley View is also guaranteed the 5A-East's No. 1 state playoff seed, which this year comes with a bracket position that provides the home field through the first three rounds.
Three long scoring plays gave the Blazers (8-1, 6-0 conference) a 20-0 lead in the second quarter and their defense held the Raiders (7-2, 4-2) to a season-low point total.
"Obviously it was our next game and we just wanted to win the game," Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said. "Obviously it's a crosstown rival and all that stuff, but really we just want to continue to play better, get better, and I think this was a complete game all the way around for us, one of our best so far."
Valley View will have an opportunity to clinch an outright title in the regular-season finale at Batesville. A loss could force the Blazers to share the championship with Wynne, provided the Yellowjackets win at Nettleton, but Valley View holds the tiebreaker edge in that scenario because of its head-to-head victory.
The Blazers and Raiders entered Friday's game with similar scoring averages, but only Valley View kept up its pregame pace.
Valley View set the tone with three big plays, the first coming on fourth down in the first quarter. Matt McMullen found an opening on the left side of the line, sprinted to the outside and made a defender miss near the end of a 44-yard touchdown run with 8:50 left on the clock.
The Blazers hit the Raiders with another big play a few minutes later. TJ Starks took a pitch from quarterback Carson Turley and broke free off the right side on a 57-yard touchdown run with 5:33 remaining in the period.
In the second quarter, Turley lofted a deep pass to 6-5 wide receiver Jackson Harmon. Covered closely by cornerback Derrick Island, Harmon made a difficult catch around the 30-yard line and cruised to the end zone to complete a 60-yard touchdown pass.
"The three big plays to get up 20-0 were huge. The short-yardage play by Matt, the play wasn't even supposed to go that way, and he finds a crease and gets there," Cockrell said. "TJ, we've been working on that play all year, just haven't run it. I told everybody that TJ is going to be coming and we give him a shot, and he makes a great run. Then obviously the play to Harmon, great catch and great throw.
"We get up 20-0 and it kind of took the wind out of their sails, and they had trouble coming back."
Nettleton answered by driving to the Valley View 15, only to turn the ball over on downs. The Raiders forced a punt and drove 45 yards in 10 plays for their only touchdown.
On fourth-and-5, Curtez Smith jumped to catch Maddox Hampton's pass and then leaped into the end zone to complete a 12-yard touchdown reception with 2:15 left in the first half.
"The first quarter, the big plays hit us. We had them in fourth down and short and they popped one for a touchdown," Nettleton coach Steven Hampton said. "I thought we settled in and played really well in the second quarter, kind of got into a rhythm, and I thought we would come back out in the second half and kind of continue that.
"But they got the ball first and got that momentum back, and we just never could capitalize. I thought we moved the ball and then would get down to the red zone, where we would have penalties or a negative play."
Valley View began the third quarter with a 10-play, 68-yard touchdown drive. Turley scored on a 1-yard sneak with 8:07 remaining in the period.
The defense set up the Blazers' final touchdown. McMullen forced a fumble that Dedrick Bornds recovered, putting Valley View on the Nettleton 33. Lejavian Ervin scored on a 1-yard run with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter.
Valley View also came up with two interceptions defensively, one by Jay Morman late in the first half and another by De'Kwon Gallaway to stop a Nettleton drive in the fourth quarter. The Blazers closed the game with a goal-line stand, stopping Smith short of the end zone on the final play.
"Unbelievable to keep a team like that to one score. We had three huge turnovers in the game and a couple of goal-line stands," Cockrell said. "I can't say enough about our kids. Even there at the end, we had probably four or five starters out, and guys just kept playing and stepping up. I'm super proud of our defensive staff and how much work they put in to prepare for that."