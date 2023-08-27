Big plays send Bearcats to 39-0 rout of Warriors

Brookland’s Sinquan Spratt (6) runs the ball against Westside during Friday night’s game. Spratt scored two touchdowns in the Bearcats’ 39-0 victory over the Warriors.

 Terrance Armstard / Delta Digital News Service

JONESBORO — The Brookland Bearcats dominated Westside from the get-go, with the help of explosive plays, and went on to shut out the Warriors 39-0 Friday night.

On the Bearcats’ first drive of the game, quarterback Hayden Elder scored a 69-yard rushing touchdown. The Warriors were then held to a three-and-out, resulting in Elder connecting with wide receiver Garrett Mays on a 68-yard pass to put Brookland in the red zone.