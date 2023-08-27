Big plays send Bearcats to 39-0 rout of Warriors

JONESBORO — The Brookland Bearcats dominated Westside from the get-go, with the help of explosive plays, and went on to shut out the Warriors 39-0 Friday night.
On the Bearcats’ first drive of the game, quarterback Hayden Elder scored a 69-yard rushing touchdown. The Warriors were then held to a three-and-out, resulting in Elder connecting with wide receiver Garrett Mays on a 68-yard pass to put Brookland in the red zone.
Malachi Stinnett rushed for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Bearcats a 12-0 lead as their first two drives resulting in scores.
Westside head coach Bobby Engle had positive remarks despite the loss, but also emphasized wanting better awareness from his players.
“The stuff we saw tonight that went wrong, we can fix. We came out flat and stayed flat. Got our butts handed to us,” Engle said.
With seconds remaining in the first quarter, Sinquan Spratt improvised, finding an open lane halfway across the field and scoring a 70-yard rushing touchdown that increased Brookland’s lead to 18-0.
The Warriors’ offense struggled in the first half, with multiple false start penalties and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that set them in poor field position.
“You cannot be undisciplined and get unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. I do not even know how many penalties we had, but we had way too many. We have to get that stuff fixed,” Engle said.
The Bearcat defense opened the second quarter by recovering a fumble at the 50-yard line to set the offense up with another opportunity to score. On the next drive, Elder recorded his second touchdown of the game with a 12-yard rush on a read-option play to give Brookland a 24-0 lead.
Westside’s offensive woes continued with back-to-back three-and-outs. While the Warriors struggled for points, the Bearcats scored two more touchdowns before halftime.
Spratt scored a 40-yard rushing touchdown, as well as contributing to the next drive with a 29-yard rush to put Brookland at Westside’s four-yard line. Elder then threw a 2-yard passing touchdown to Barrett Cunningham, increasing the lead to 39-0 at halftime.
Brookland head coach Mark Hindsley has previously stated that a lot of the offense starts in the backfield, and that was evident in the Bearcats’ performance. There were a total of five touchdowns scored in the first half alone by the duo of Spratt and Elder, along with a touchdown run by Stinnett.
Spratt and Elder finished with 102 rushing yards each on five and six carries, respectively. Elder was 6-of-10 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown.
Hindsley’s offensive plan of run and play-action worked the entirety of the first half. The second half was quiet with nobody scoring and lots of rushing plays to drain the clock.
Engle said the Warriors plan to stick with the same offensive scheme despite the shutout.
“We do not change our system because it is what we run. We just have to do a better job executing,” he said.
In week two, Brookland will travel to Gosnell in a non-conference game, while Westside will travel to Hoxie.