Big plays sink A-State in 45-12 loss

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. runs past Arkansas State defensive back Eddie Smith on his way to a touchdown during the first half Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

 Jay LaPrete / Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There was no need for an autopsy Saturday after the Arkansas State University football team’s 45-12 loss to third-ranked Ohio State.

The Red Wolves succumbed to self-inflicted wounds.