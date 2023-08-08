Bishop joins AOA legends with Hall of Fame induction

PARAGOULD — For nearly 42 years, Ray Bishop officiated basketball games as a referee for Northeast Arkansas high schools.
Bishop called 19 state tournaments and a dozen state championships. He was inducted into the Arkansas Officials Association Hall of Fame last month in Hot Springs.
A lifelong resident of Paragould, Bishop graduated from Paragould High School in 1974, playing baseball and basketball. He was introduced to officiating at what was then Southern Baptist College, where he would begin his career.
“I was playing sports over at Southern Baptist and they said they were going to referee basketball, so I thought I’d try it out,” Bishop recalled. “I went to work girls three-on-three half-court. Once I got through it and kept doing it, I found out I liked it and I just stayed with it.”
Bishop attended Southern Baptist (now Williams Baptist University) on a baseball scholarship but said basketball was, and still is, his true sports love.
“There’s just an atmosphere at a basketball game,” Bishop said. “When you’re in a gym full of people and every time you blow your whistle, one side cheers and the other side boos ... that was the part I enjoyed about it.”
As his love of basketball grew, so did his dedication to the rules of the game. Branon Thiesse of Jonesboro, a member of the AOA Hall of Fame who officiated with Bishop, would recall that there were almost no limits on where Bishop would take his rule book.
“Anybody that takes a rule book on vacation with him, they’ve got to be dedicated to the sport,” Thiesse jokingly said.
As he stayed committed to refereeing, Bishop would also start his own business, Bishop Mobile Glass, which specializes in windshield repair. On how he managed to be an official and a business owner, Bishop said it allowed him some freedom in terms of officiating.
“Being self-employed has helped me tremendously,” Bishop said. “It was beneficial to me in that it allowed me the freedom to take off and go officiate at the towns that I needed to go to.”
In many of those towns, Bishop would call games for multiple different future college and NBA stars, calling games that involved Austin Reaves, Penny Hardaway, and Derek Fisher, among others. In officiating at that level, Bishop said how blessed he was to call games for those players, but also refereeing at that level.
“They were really great players and I was blessed,” Bishop recalled. “I was fortunate to be there. A lot of guys wanted to, but couldn’t get the opportunity (to officiate). It was just memorable for me.”
Bishop would also give his time to camps and basketball clinics around the Northeast Arkansas area, as well as mentoring younger officials.
“He always wants to give back to the kids or to other officials,” Thiesse said. “Even while he was officiating, Ray would always take the younger kids under his wing and try and help them get better.”
When it comes to those who are younger and want to get into officiating, Bishop encourages them to get involved.
“If you are a high school senior, or just in college, and are interested in any sport, it is wide open for you to get involved with the Arkansas Officials Association,” Bishop said. “People will help you. Some of the language (from fans and coaches) has gotten worse, but it’s wide open. I would highly recommend any young person to get into officiating.”
In discussing his induction into the AOA Hall of Fame, Bishop touched on how special it was to receive the call from Thiesse informing him of his induction.
“(Thiesse) called me back in November and told me I had been selected to the Hall of Fame,” Bishop recalled. “It was quite a thrill when I found out and I’m just honored and blessed. A lot of guys work for a lot of years and aren’t fortunate enough to make it. I’m just honored that I am.”