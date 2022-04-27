JONESBORO — Seth Bishop fired a six-inning no-hitter as Nettleton bounced back from a 4-2 loss in Tuesday’s first game to defeat West Memphis 11-0 in the second game of a 5A-East conference baseball doubleheader.
Bishop struck out six batters and walked none. He was also 3-for-4 at the plate in the second game for Nettleton (7-17, 2-10 conference).
Six other Raiders had one hit each. Maddox Hampton had a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored. Colby Miller had a hit and two RBIs; Ford Raffo doubled, drove in one run and scored twice; Ethan Duffel had a hit and scored twice; Zachary Bishop had a hit and an RBI; and Cameron Salo had a hit and an RBI.
West Memphis scored four runs in the first inning of the first game and kept Nettleton off the scoreboard until a two-run seventh inning. Kenwarren McShan and Seth Bishop drove in runs for the Raiders. Miller was 2-for-3.
Duffel got all 21 outs for Nettleton after entering in relief in the first inning. He struck out nine batters while limiting West Memphis to two hits and no runs during his stint on the mound.