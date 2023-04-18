Black squad rallies to win A-State Spring Game

Running back Ja’Quez Cross (5) breaks free on a 39-yard run as safety Jamari Owens (42) gives chase during Arkansas State’s Spring Game on Saturday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Fourth-quarter turnovers helped decide Arkansas State’s annual Spring Game.

The Black squad, which featured the Red Wolves’ No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense, forced four turnovers in the final period Saturday while outscoring the Red team 20-0 for a 34-20 victory. Thirteen of those points, including a touchdown pass in the final minute, came after turnovers.

