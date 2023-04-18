Black squad rallies to win A-State Spring Game

JONESBORO — Fourth-quarter turnovers helped decide Arkansas State’s annual Spring Game.
The Black squad, which featured the Red Wolves’ No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense, forced four turnovers in the final period Saturday while outscoring the Red team 20-0 for a 34-20 victory. Thirteen of those points, including a touchdown pass in the final minute, came after turnovers.
“I don’t think you could have scripted it any better,” head coach Butch Jones said after ASU’s final practice of spring football. “We had so many learning opportunities and I think the more you play with people in the stands, you play with something on the line and you play with officials, it’s completely different.”
Running the first-team offense, redshirt freshman quarterback Jaxon Dailey was 18-of-34 passing for 240 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception. True freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor, an early enrollee who led the Red team, was 32-of-51 for 333 yards and one touchdown, with four interceptions.
The Black squad, which featured the scrimmage’s top two rushers in Zak Wallace and Ja’Quez Cross, finished with 429 total yards to the Red team’s 307.
“I think there was definitely some upside. There were a couple of sloppy patches at times as an offense as a whole,” Dailey said. “The Black squad put some points on the board, which was really good to see, and seeing the Red team do the same thing, I was really excited to see both teams be able to perform as an offense.
“Like Coach said, we’re pleased but not satisfied. That’s kind of the motto for the whole team and the offense especially. As we grow and get more comfortable and play better together, we want to continue to get better and better because there’s really no ceiling for what this offense can do.”
Senior receiver Jeff Foreman was one of the day’s stars with six receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns.
Foreman’s first touchdown came on a 69-yard strike from Dailey. He also caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Will Prichard early in the fourth quarter.
Jones said Foreman was steady every practice this spring.
“We’ve challenged him with his consistency. Again, it’s that consistency word that keeps coming up with this football team and Jeff has really dedicated himself to that,” Jones said. “Jeff has had one of the best springs of anyone. He’s attacked it every single day.”
Corey Rucker, whose NCAA appeal for immediate eligibility in his return to ASU was approved a couple days earlier, added five receptions for 73 yards on the Black team. Tight end Miller McCrumby had nine catches for 67 yards to lead the Red team, followed by true freshman Chauncy Cobb with four for 73 yards and Daverrick Jenkins with four for 66 yards.
Wallace, who transferred to ASU this spring from Tennessee-Martin, ran for 60 yards on 14 carries on the Black team. Cross finished with 57 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, including a 39-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“I think you saw Ja’Quez Cross is one of our most improved players. We’re excited about having another summer with him,” Jones said. “Zak Wallace is another individual, I think you saw what he can do. We’ve really challenged him in the pass protection game and his overall level of physicality with which he plays, he’s 230 pounds, and he’s a high-character individual. He’ll do anything and everything you ask him to do.”
While quarterbacks did not go through full contact for most of the scrimmage, the two defenses combined for 18 sacks. Jones said the cumulative effect of those “hits” could been catastrophic in a game.
Linebacker Javante Mackey (three sacks) and end Dennard Flowers (two sacks) led the Black team’s pass rush. Ethan Hassler, Charles Willekes and Leon Jones had two each for the Red team.
Willekes said ASU’s pass rush is coming along.
“You’ve got guys coming off the edge, you’ve got Keyron (Crawford) and a couple other guys who have been able to work their craft through 15 practices,” Willekes said. “That starts with coming out to practice with a mindset that you’re going to work on something every single day. We get a chance to do it against a good running quarterback in Raynor, so that really tests your rush lanes when you’re in there and it forces you to be a disciplined pass rush team.”
Samy Johnson, Sam Graham, James Reed III and Websley Etienne had interceptions for the Black team defensively, while Cruz Temple picked off a pass and returned it 55 yards for the Red team.
Jones indicated the Red Wolves didn’t do enough to force turnovers, especially fumbles.
“We didn’t have enough balls on the ground. When you create fumbles, that’s a byproduct of effort, population to the ball, blind pursuit and overall physicality. We didn’t generate any fumbles. That’s something we need to work on,” he said. “The next thing is tipped footballs. We didn’t have very many of them. There’s an art to mirroring the off hand of the quarterback when it comes off. We did a good job of playing the ball in the air. I think a lot of those interceptions were a cumulative effect of pressure on the quarterback, which we talked about earlier. There was too much pressure on the quarterback.”
Cross scored on a 3-yard run and Raynor threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Harris as the first quarter ended 7-7. Dailey’s touchdown pass to Foreman put the Black team ahead in the second quarter, but Raynor scored on a 1-yard run and Aidan Ellison kicked a 42-yard field goal on the last play of the half to give the Red squad a 17-14 lead.
Ellison kicked a 31-yard field goal for the only points of the third quarter. Prichard’s touchdown pass to Foreman gave the Black team a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Dominic Zvada hit field goal attempts of 38 and 33 yards in the fourth quarter, followed by Dailey’s 7-yard pass to running back Tyler Williams to set the final score.
“I think the biggest thing, I talked to our team about it at halftime, is you can simulate these things in practice,” Jones said. “But when you have a mock game like this, the ups and downs, the ebbs and flows of a game, they challenge your toughness from a physicality standpoint, from emotional standpoint, from your adrenaline, to understanding how you get momentum and how you maintain momentum even when things don’t go your way.”
Jones said ASU’s coaching staff would spend the rest of the weekend grading film and evaluating players, not just on Saturday’s scrimmage but spring practice as a whole.
The Red Wolves open the season Sept. 2 at Oklahoma. ASU’s home opener is Sept. 9 against Memphis.