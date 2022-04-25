Black team wins A-State spring game in overtime

JONESBORO — Overtime was needed to decide a pass-heavy spring game Saturday afternoon at Arkansas State.
Senior quarterback James Blackman rallied the Black team, which included the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense, for a 30-28 victory at Centennial Bank Stadium.
The Red team, led by freshman quarterback Jaxon Dailey, led 28-20 after scoring with 2:59 remaining in the game. Blackman threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Foreman with 1:01 to go, then ran in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 28.
A holding penalty and a dropped pass kept Dailey from leading the Red team into field goal range in the final minute, so head coach Butch Jones sent the teams into a two-point overtime shootout.
Sophomore running back Lincoln Pare took Blackman’s two-point pass into the end zone to give the Black team a 30-28 lead. Dailey’s two-point pass fell incomplete, deflected by sophomore defensive back KaRon Coleman to end the final practice of spring football.
“When you look at the game, very competitive. It was like it was scripted, it comes down to overtime and two-point plays,” Jones said. “But when you look at it, we had a holding penalty that took us out of field goal range to win it at the expiration of the time clock. You look at those things, those are things we need to correct. The offense didn’t turn the ball over, which is great, but from a defensive standpoint, we need to generate turnovers.”
Passes were thrown on just over two-thirds of the 112 total plays as Blackman and Dailey took aim at a shorthanded secondary.
Blackman, who started five of the first six games last fall before suffering a season-ending injury, was 26-of-39 passing for 312 yards and three touchdowns.
Foreman caught six of Blackman’s passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns, including passes of 48 and 40 yards. Sophomore tight end Seydou Traore had six catches for 75 yards.
Blackman, who joined the Red Wolves last season as a transfer from Florida State, said he’s made progress this spring in not being as emotional on the field. He used the first play of Saturday’s scrimmage, which resulted in a missed connection with Foreman on a deep pass, as an example.
“I can’t let that distract me from the next play. We have a next play we’ve got to run,” Blackman said. “We were able to move on to the next play, we didn’t turn over the ball. I feel like it’s just being able to control my emotions.”
Foreman gave credit to Blackman for a well-placed deep ball on the touchdown near the end of the game.
“That’s all him, J-Black. I have to give that man the praise right there,” Foreman said. “We work on that all spring, all offseason, just working consistently on that and other things on the field.”
Dailey, who received more repetitions over the final five practices of the spring with redshirt freshman Wyatt Begeal moving to receiver, was 23-of-35 passing for 185 yards.
“It’s really been remarkable, the progress Jaxon has made from first when he got here, through the winter months, to practice one all the way to practice 15, but it doesn’t surprise us,” Jones said of Dailey, a freshman signee who enrolled early to go through spring practice. “That’s the way he is. He works the game, he’s a student of the game. He’s very instinctive.”
Running back Ja’Quez Cross, a redshirt freshman transfer from Purdue, was the Red team’s leading receiver with six receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaden Milliner caught four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, while freshman tight end Miller McCrumby had four catches for 15 yards and a touchdown.
Freshman running back Mike Sharpe II finished with 27 yards on six carries and the lone rushing touchdown of the scrimmage for the Red team. Tristan Mattson kicked field goals of 39 and 26 yards for the Black team.
ASU’s offense was without a couple of key receivers, Te’Vailance Hunt and Reagan Ealy, as well as tackle Robert Holmes and tight end Emmanual Stevenson, among others. The defense was without safeties Eddie Smith and Taylon Doss and cornerback Kenneth Harris, among others.
“You look at the number of individuals who did not participate in the spring game and those individuals who played on the back end of our defense, they had to play a lot of reps today,” Jones said. “They had to play with both teams. You have to keep that in perspective with a spring game.”
Sophomore safety Trevian Thomas made a game-high eight tackles for the Red team. Junior end King Mwikuta, redshirt freshman tackle Tim Hardiman and senior end Quinton Lee were credited with one sack each.
Sophomore linebacker Cam Jeffery and junior linebacker Jaden Harris tied for the Black team lead with five tackles each. Harris and redshirt freshman end Dennard Flowers were credited with one sack each.
Jones said the Red Wolves’ defensive front was disruptive at times.
“There’s a number of times when it could have been a sack, it could have been a negative yardage football play, but you want to challenge the back end of your defense, you want to challenge your perimeter to see if we can catch the ball, see if we can catch and advance, see if we can tackle,” Jones said. “There were a number of times when maybe it would have been a sack in a game, but the quarterbacks weren’t live, so you allowed a ball to be thrown down the field.”
ASU announced its team spring awards, starting with Consistency in Performance recognition for center Ethan Miner, running back Johnnie Lang Jr., Ealy, defensive end Thurman Geathers, cornerback Leon Jones and Justin Parks on special teams.
Pack Performer awards for weight room efforts went to offensive guard Ernesto Ramirez and Begeal. Offensive guard Mekhi Butler and Harris received most improved awards; Pare won the 4-6/A-B Award for demonstrating the program’s core values; and Blackman and Smith received the Program Leadership Award.
Joe Ozougwu, a senior defensive end last season, was honored as the winner of ASU’s 2021 Larry Lacewell MVP Award.
Jones said the Red Wolves, who finished 2-10 last fall, made the most progress in their mindset and ability to compete this spring.
“I thought it was a really productive spring. A lot of individuals really, really improved and it’s been great to see from practice one all the way now to practice 15,” Jones said. “Again, I think we’ve improved our leadership and obviously our culture is completely different, but I think as we watch the game, I think we know we need to continue to improve the lines of scrimmage and we’ll continue to improve in every possible way from development to recruiting.
“We need to make sure now that we have our football identity on video, that we have a clean, clear and precise summer plan moving forward, individual prescription plans for our players to get better. When individuals get better, collectively the team gets better.”
ASU opens the season at home Sept. 3 against Grambling State.