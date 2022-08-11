Blackman ready to be A-State's 'problem solver'

JONESBORO — James Blackman prefers to think of his final season in college football as a starting point rather than an end.
Blackman has been in the college game since 2017, when he took his first snaps as an 18-year-old freshman at Florida State. He has passed for 6,789 career yards and 51 touchdowns, earned a bowl MVP award, won and lost quarterback battles, changed schools, played for four head coaches and dealt with a season-ending injury.
Now the unquestioned leader of Arkansas State’s offense, Blackman is looking ahead rather than behind going into his senior season.
“I kind of look at it a little different. I feel like it’s just the start of a new journey for me,” Blackman said. “At the beginning of this year, I had to improve on some leadership skills and we all know that could help me going to the next level, so I’m thinking of it as a new beginning.”
Listed at 190 in the Red Wolves’ media guide, Blackman has added more than 10 pounds to his slender 6-foot-5 frame, according to ASU coaches. More significantly, Blackman said, his knowledge of the game has grown along with his leadership skills.
ASU head coach Butch Jones said Blackman was able to take a deep breath, secure in his place as the Red Wolves’ No. 1 quarterback, and focus on intangibles.
“You look at his maturation, and all of our lives are a byproduct of our past experiences,” Jones said. “I think he’s played in every offensive system. He may hold the record for offensive coordinators he’s played for.
“He played in a program that has very high scrutiny. He understands that when you lose, the quarterback takes all the blame along with the head coach, and that’s what we signed up for. When you win, you get all the credit, and when you lose, you get all the blame. That comes with playing that position. I think the other thing is he’s really bonded with his teammates.”
Blackman passed for 5,445 yards over four seasons at Florida State, where he played for three head coaches (Jimbo Fisher, Willie Taggart and Mike Norvell). An injury pushed Blackman into the lineup as a freshman in 2017, when he passed for 2,230 yards and was the offensive MVP of the Independence Bowl after throwing four touchdown passes against Southern Mississippi.
A redshirt in 2018, Blackman passed for 2,339 yards as the Seminoles’ starter in 2019. He played in only four games in 2020 after Florida State went with a different quarterback and transferred to ASU last year, arriving at fall camp.
Every year at FSU, Blackman played for a different offensive coordinator. He’s glad to have had only one coordinator, Keith Heckendorf, and one offense to learn during his time at ASU.
“You don’t have to worry, you don’t have to think about, ‘Oh, where does this guy have to line up, what route does he have,’ in the middle of a play,” Blackman said. “I know where guys are supposed to be. If somebody is out of alignment, I can get them set. Just being the problem solver on the offense, I feel like that’s the next step I took.”
Blackman started five of ASU’s first six games last season after battling Layne Hatcher for the starting job. A shoulder injury against Coastal Carolina ended Blackman’s season.
Heckendorf said the injury gave Blackman a chance to reflect.
“Sometimes when you’re in it, you can’t see the trees for the forest. Everything is a blur,” Heckendorf said. “Him last year getting hurt and having to take a step back and having to evaluate from a different seat, I think it gave him a different perspective.”
Hatcher passed for 2,423 yards in 11 games last season, Blackman for 1,344 in six as the Red Wolves finished 2-10. A few days after the final game, Hatcher entered the transfer portal and eventually landed at Texas State, one of ASU’s Sun Belt Conference rivals.
ASU’s quarterback depth includes true freshman Jaxon Dailey, who went through spring practice, and junior AJ Mayer, a transfer from Miami (Ohio). Redshirt freshman Wyatt Begeal moved to wide receiver in the spring.
Heckendorf can see a difference in Blackman this summer.
“You can see the confidence that he walks into the building with every day. He’s taken this approach this year,” Heckendorf said. “Last year, it was, ‘OK, how do I win this job?’ Everything was focused on winning that job and probably, at times, just looking over his shoulder, going, ‘OK, if I screw up, what’s going to happen?’
“The approach he’s taken this year has been, ‘I want you to coach me. I want you to coach me hard. I want you to be hard on me on all my footwork, on all my reads.’ He’s embraced the nature of growth. He just wants to get better.”
Jones described Blackman as “a completely different player” entering his senior season.
“We talked about being a CEO quarterback, an individual who owns the team, owns the program. The quarterback has to be a problem solver in everything that you do, in the locker room, on the field, schematically, all that,” Jones said. “He’s showing all that, he’s demonstrated all that. He’s making all the throws, but really it’s been his leadership. He’s been extremely vocal. The mark of great players is they elevate everyone’s game around them, and he’s been able to do that.”
Jones said Blackman led player-only practices before fall camp, sometimes on Saturday night. Blackman stayed in town all summer, Jones said, and the receivers stayed too.
Blackman said he’s trying to set an example for his teammates in how he reacts to adversity.
“I feel like just coming in and being the same guy each and every day, that will help me be consistent throughout the season in showing these guys that you have to be consistent when you’re in a leadership role,” Blackman said. “You can’t take a day off, you can’t have a day where you take steps backward. You always have to get one percent better and take steps forward.
“Just thinking about it, it just motivates me to come and be the same me, or be better, each and every day so I can help these guys grow throughout the week and throughout the season.”