Blackman ready to be A-State's 'problem solver'

Senior quarterback James Blackman fires a pass during Arkansas State’s spring game in April.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — James Blackman prefers to think of his final season in college football as a starting point rather than an end.

Blackman has been in the college game since 2017, when he took his first snaps as an 18-year-old freshman at Florida State. He has passed for 6,789 career yards and 51 touchdowns, earned a bowl MVP award, won and lost quarterback battles, changed schools, played for four head coaches and dealt with a season-ending injury.

