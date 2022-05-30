Blazers adjusting to offensive changes

JONESBORO — Valley View is making offensive changes for the 2022 football season.
Head coach Sean Cockrell said Valley View will utilize more run-pass option with junior quarterback Carson Turley in the fall. Turley completed 56.7 percent of his passes for 941 yards last season and also led the Blazers in rushing with 591 yards as a sophomore.
The Blazers held their spring game Thursday evening at Central Dealerships Stadium and have more work ahead of them before the Arkansas Activities Association dead period at the end of June.
“We’re going to throw it a little more than we have in the past,” Cockrell said. “We don’t have any quarterback runs in for Carson yet, so we kind of limited him (Thursday night). Obviously, those will be a big part of our offense because he runs a 4.5 (in the 40-yard dash), so we want to let him run. We didn’t want him to get hurt and we really haven’t put any of those in because we didn’t have him yet.”
Cockrell said the Blazers’ quarterbacks, Turley and Drew Gartman, were in their first week back with football after baseball season. Carson Winters, another possibility at quarterback, isn’t able to throw right now because of an elbow problem, Cockrell added.
Valley View is also adapting to some coaching staff changes. Gunnar Wilbanks is returning to Valley View as defensive coordinator, Cockrell said, and Marty Riley will run the offense.
“We just needed something new, a change. Marty Riley is our new offensive coordinator,” Cockrell said. “Last year he coached defense, but we just felt we needed to try something different and he’s going to run it. We changed a bunch of guys on the staff around, so we have a lot of guys coaching different positions now.”
Turley is one of five returning offensive starters from last year’s team that finished 7-4 overall and made the state playoffs as the third-place team in the 5A-East conference. Right tackle Jackson Hogard, center Avery Wood, right guard Hayden Ross and left tackle Nate Kincannon also started on a weekly basis. Wide receiver Jackson Harmon also started a few games, Cockrell said.
The defensive returnees include linebacker Brian Huff, the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year. Winters, Jay Morman and Dekwon Gallaway were regular starters in the secondary, as was Lejavian Ervin at noseguard.
Valley View allowed only 48 points in 5A-East play, shutting out three opponents.
“Obviously inside linebacker is our biggest concern, graduating Cooper Lutz and Jaden Wells. They both had started there two years, so that’s a big hole we have to fill,” Cockrell said. “I feel really good about our secondary and the defensive line, We graduated both of our defensive ends, so there are holes there as well.”
Cockrell said Valley View has 73 players on its high school roster at present, with 85 on the junior high team.
The Blazers continue their preparations this evening in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes 7-on-7 competition at Jonesboro. Valley View will compete in the Beast of the East 7-on-7 tournament Saturday at Hoxie, host a pad camp June 8, compete in 7-on-7 at Arkansas State on June 11, and go to a pad camp at Hoxie on June 15.
Cockrell was pleased with the Blazers’ spring game.
“We did some good things on both sides of the ball, but we just got our quarterbacks from baseball, so they were kind of behind as far as the signals, the plays, all that because we’ve gone to a new offense,” he said. “I feel like we’re fine where we’re at. Basically what I was looking for was newcomers making plays. We know what Brian Huff is going to do, we know what Jay Morman is going to do.
“I was really pleased with how physical we were. We ran to the ball and we did some things in the backfield and at the skill positions.”
Valley View will open the season at home Aug. 26 against Harding Academy. The Blazers will travel to Missouri to face Poplar Bluff in their second game before closing non-conference play against Rivercrest.