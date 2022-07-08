Blazers' Caldwell playing 'a different game'

JONESBORO — Slade Caldwell’s freshman statistics were going to be hard to top as a sophomore this year, especially with opponents being more aware of Valley View’s star outfielder.
Yet as the Blazers finished the 2022 baseball season as the Class 4A state runner-up, Caldwell’s offensive numbers were even higher than a year ago and he had emerged as a standout on the mound as well.
“He’s playing a different game than everybody,” Valley View coach Josh Allison said. “He’s hitting balls out to the opposite field, he’s pulling balls. We ask him to pitch and he’s not even really a pitcher, but he can throw strikes and he goes 9-1. He got thrown out (stealing) in the state championship; he was safe and they called him out, and that was the only time he got thrown out all season.
“There’s a lot of things he does that just wow you.”
Caldwell, the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year, finished his sophomore season with a higher batting average (.510) as well as more runs batted in (48), stolen bases (42), extra base hits (27) and runs scored (61) than he had as a freshman.
The Blazers utilized Caldwell, a left-hander, as one of their primary starting pitchers along with classmate Eli Crecelius, and he finished the season with a 9-1 record, a 2.98 earned run average and 66 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings. His lone loss came in the 4A state final as Harrison edged Valley View 10-9 in 10 innings.
“I could definitely work on a few things as far as leadership, but I did help the team as far as getting better and winning a lot of games,” Caldwell said. “We came up short (in the state championship game), but our season was really good. Just putting up numbers, it was really good this year.”
Caldwell helped the Blazers win a state championship as a freshman in 2021, when he batted .483 with 38 RBIs, 37 stolen bases and 55 runs scored. He continued his progress through the offseason last year, making USA Baseball’s 20-man 15U National Team after tryouts in Cary, N.C.
Playing for California-based Baseball Performance Academy, Caldwell travels in the summer while playing with teammates from several states.
“There’s different opponents as far as arms,” Caldwell said. “You’ll get to see D-I arms throwing mid-90s to low 90s, and you just develop your game around that.”
Allison could see a difference in Caldwell when Valley View began preparations for the 2022 season.
“He shows up this year and he’s completely, I don’t want to say transformed his swing, but his swing was different from his freshman year,” Allison said. “He talked about hitting with more power and you could tell in the cage the ball was exploding off his bat. Something I tell people all the time is he’s a great player, but he’s an even better person. He’s a good teammate.”
While Caldwell said high school opponents didn’t pitch around him much, Allison noted that he drew 30 walks and faced off-speed pitches on what would be fastball counts for many hitters.
Opponents are also well aware of Caldwell’s credentials at this point.
“He gets the best. That kid on the mound knows he’s committed, that he’s getting all this hype and he’s committed to Ole Miss,” Allison said. “When we went to Gulf Shores, there were a lot of teams that knew about him down there and when he would get out, they’re saying stuff to him, and he never responds. He just goes about his business, plays hard.
“He never doesn’t play hard. Sometimes a kid of that caliber, with that amount of talent, can showboat and he doesn’t do that. He plays the game the right way. I couldn’t be happier for his accomplishments.”
With 79 stolen bases in two seasons, Caldwell is more than halfway to Arkansas’ high school career record of 135, set by Parkers Chapel’s Tyler Cameron from 2006-09. Valley View set a state season record this year with 230 steals as a team.
Caldwell’s biggest goal this summer is making another national team. Last year he was the only player from Arkansas on the 15U national team.
“Last year it was more of an honorary thing,” Caldwell said. “Because of COVID, we didn’t get the opportunity to play any other countries, but I think this year, if I make the team, we’ll have a chance to play different teams.”
Caldwell is also working to improve his arm strength and opposite field power this summer, in addition to honing his all-around game.
“He’s not satisfied with where his swing is, and I don’t think he ever will be. Arm strength, he needs to throw it harder, and I think he will. He just turned 16, so he’s a young sophomore,” Allison said. “We sat down and talked at the end of the season and he’s a good leader, he just needs to be a more vocal leader. I know he’ll do a good job of that.”
Caldwell especially wants to help younger teammates next season as the Blazers aim for their third consecutive trip to the state finals, this time in Class 5A.
“One telescope goal I have is winning another state championship,” Caldwell said. “As far as microscope goals, I would want to teach the freshmen who are coming in the way we have here and make them better, and also make the team better from last year and be more of a leader, speak up more.”