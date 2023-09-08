JONESBORO — Valley View coach Sean Cockrell expects tonight’s game against Rivercrest at Central Dealerships Stadium to be as challenging as the Blazers’ last two meetings with the Colts.
Two years ago the Blazers needed a last-minute defensive stand to seal a 25-19 victory when the Colts came to Jonesboro. Last season Valley View led by as many as 19 points before having to fend off Rivercrest for a 37-34 triumph in Mississippi County.
Five of the last seven meetings in the series have been decided by 10 points or less.
“It’s a good sign of where we’re at, the season that we might have, because they’re so athletic and so physical, well-coached,” Cockrell said. “It’s a battle usually and it’s gone back and forth through the series. It’s going to be another tough one for sure.”
Kickoff for the Blazers (1-1) and Colts (1-1) is scheduled for 7 p.m.
After losing to Class 4A power Harding Academy in its opening game, Valley View came back to defeat Poplar Bluff, Mo., 26-14 last week in its home opener. Senior quarterback Carson Turley gave another strong performance with 329 yards of total offense and three touchdown passes.
“Defensively we picked it up obviously from Harding Academy, but it was a different animal. They don’t throw it near as well as Harding does, but we played better in the run game, which was good,” Cockrell said. “I thought we had too many penalties, which we have to clean up. That was something we harped on this week. We have to clean that up and offensively, we had two or three touchdowns called back. We still had a really good game as far as stats.”
Turley rushed for 122 yards and passed for 207 against Poplar Bluff. He has thrown seven touchdown passes through two games.
Trying to contain Turley is the first order of business for Rivercrest coach Johnny Fleming, although hardly the only concern.
“I think somebody said he threw for 450 yards against Harding and we know what he can do with his feet. He’s beat us on his feet the last two times we’ve played them,” Fleming said. “He’s a very good athlete, a good quarterback. They’ve got tall receivers on the outside, they’ve got big linemen, linebackers.
“It’s a challenge all the way around for us. They wouldn’t be ranked in the top five in the state in 5A if they weren’t a really good team.”
Rivercrest, which is ranked fifth among Class 4A teams in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll, opened the season with a 46-6 rout of Manila. The Colts held a 20-14 first-quarter lead last week against Little Rock Mills, the third-ranked team in 5A, before the Comets took control on the way to a 59-34 victory.
Fleming said senior running back Koby Turner was ejected from the game in the first quarter. Turner already had 125 yards rushing and a touchdown at that point.
“He got pushed in the face and he just pushed the guy’s hands away. I think one of their coaches yelled that he threw a punch, so (the officials) said, ‘OK, he’s out of here,’” Fleming said. “When I went and asked, he said, ‘Coach, he threw a punch,’ and we were on the other side, so I couldn’t say anything about it. When you go back and watch it on film, he didn’t do anything. We appealed it to the AAA and they said the appeal has been approved so he can play the whole game (tonight), but that doesn’t do any good for the last game we just played.”
Versatile senior Michael Rainer produced 301 all-purpose yards for Rivercrest. Rainer scored three touchdowns, one rushing, one receiving and one on a kickoff return.
Cockrell said the Blazers have to keep an eye on Rainer.
“I think he’s their biggest playmaker. Obviously Koby Turner is a playmaker as well at running back, but he lines up in the backfield and we’ll know where he is,” Cockrell said. “With Rainer, he can line up in the backfield and I’m assuming they could put him at quarterback since he’s done that before. They can put him in the slot, they can put him at outside receiver. It’s one of those things where we have to know where he is.”
Both teams will turn their attention to conference play after tonight’s game and an open date. Valley View travels to Paragould for its 5A-East opener on Sept. 22, while Rivercrest will host Pocahontas in a matchup of last year’s top two teams in the 4A-3.
Fleming said the Blazers are consistently improving under Cockrell, who led Valley View to a 5A-East title share and the state quarterfinals last season. He views his team’s second and third non-conference games as a good measuring stick.
“We feel like if we can stick with them and Mills, we’ll have a really good chance in our conference because we won’t see anybody who’s any better than these two teams that we played the last two weeks,” Fleming said. “Until you get deep in the playoffs, you won’t see anybody any better than these two teams.”
Cockrell believes the Colts would be a state playoff team if they played in the 5A-East. Rivercrest advanced to the 4A quarterfinals last season.
“They’d be in the top four, I think, year in and year out. They’re going to make a long run in the playoffs in 4A,” Cockrell said. “They just have the athletes and they’re physical, and well-coached. They do a great job. They’re used to winning. I feel like the mindset of those kids over there is they want to win and they know how to win.”