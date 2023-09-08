JONESBORO — Valley View coach Sean Cockrell expects tonight’s game against Rivercrest at Central Dealerships Stadium to be as challenging as the Blazers’ last two meetings with the Colts.

Two years ago the Blazers needed a last-minute defensive stand to seal a 25-19 victory when the Colts came to Jonesboro. Last season Valley View led by as many as 19 points before having to fend off Rivercrest for a 37-34 triumph in Mississippi County.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com