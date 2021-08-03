Blazers' Crawford considering college options

JONESBORO — Mario Crawford has had a busier summer than he might have anticipated.
Crawford, a defensive end at Valley View, has drawn attention from college football programs near and far as he prepares for his senior season with the Blazers. Valley View head coach Sean Cockrell said nine Division I teams have made offers to the 6-4, 225-pound Crawford.
“It’s been a lot, just random calls, and toward the beginning of the summer there was a lot of traveling,” Crawford said of the recruiting process. “It was very unexpected because at first I didn’t know I was going to play college football. Then Coach Cockrell called me and was like, ‘I think this could be something big for you,’ and I was like, ‘Yes sir, I’ll do it, I’ll go all in.’ It’s been a very chaotic summer, but it’s been fun.”
Crawford indicated he isn’t close to a commitment, saying he would make a decision at the end of the fall. The early signing period for Division I football begins Dec. 16.
The past two or three weeks, Crawford said he has talked the most to Tulane, Air Force and Army, adding those are his top three right now. Cockrell said Arkansas State, Navy and Kansas State, among others, have also recruited Crawford.
“He’s gone to a lot of camps and a lot of people have seen him,” Cockrell said. “He doesn’t miss, he’s not a guy who’s on vacation or anything like that. He’s here every day and really works hard.”
Crawford, who said he weighed about 185 pounds in his first year of high school football, began to emerge last season as he led the Blazers in sacks (5.0) and tackles for loss (11.0). He finished with 41 tackles, the most among Valley View’s defensive linemen.
Statistics aren’t his primary concern, though.
“Last year I put up 41 tackles but with us playing in a three-man front, it’s not really about tackles for me,” he said. “I just do my job and if they come, they come.”
Cockrell is counting on Crawford to make big plays as a senior.
“He’s really hard to handle. He’s so fast off the ball and now he’s really gained strength, he’s gotten a lot stronger,” Cockrell said. “I think in years past he was basically just a speed rusher. Now that he’s benching 305 and squatting close to 400 pounds, he can do a whole lot more than just be a speed guy off the edge.
“He’s really good in space, too, you’ll see him some at tight end as well when we go with a tight end set. He’s tough to handle, running a 4.65 in the 40 and being 6-4, 220.”
Crawford said his first camp this summer took place at Tulane and he then traveled across town for camp at Arkansas State. He’s also visited Arkansas and went to Kansas State to work out.
A couple of Ivy League programs have also shown interest in Crawford, who has a 3.84 grade point average and wants to major in kinesiology.
“He’s very quiet, mild mannered. I think he handles everything well, doesn’t get too excited about it,” Cockrell said when asked how Crawford has handled the college attention. “He’s handling it as well as you can. He’s yes sir, no sir, very quiet, but I think he’s becoming a vocal leader for us because he understands where his position is.”