Blazers cross state line to face Mules

JONESBORO — Coach Sean Cockrell had no luck finding the final opponent to round out Valley View’s football schedule until athletic director Tommy Fowler suggested looking in Missouri.
One of Cockrell’s first calls went to Poplar Bluff, which happened to have an opening, too.
“I started reaching out and they were one of the first ones, so we decided to go ahead and do it,” Cockrell said. “We knew that it was going to be a big school and tough for us, but I think we’ll be prepared for the 5A-East if we continue to play teams like this.”
The Blazers travel to Poplar Bluff, Mo., this evening for the first game outside Arkansas in program history. Kickoff at Mules Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Both teams opened the season with losses last week. Valley View fell 51-35 to Harding Academy, while Poplar Bluff dropped a 29-7 decision to Park Hills, Mo., Central.
Cockrell said the Mules, who will travel to Valley View next season, will be a difficult matchup with the Blazers because of their size and speed.
“We didn’t know much about them until we saw them on film. Really, really big up front on both sides of the ball, a bunch of 300-pounders, and you know us, we’re not very big at all,” Cockrell said. “That kind of scares you a little bit. The quarterback is 6-2, 210, can run the football, and they have a running back who’s really, really good. If he gets loose, he can go the distance any time.
“They’re very simple on both sides of the ball, so I don’t think we’ll be as confused as we were against Harding Academy, but they can execute. They’re huge up front and they have really good athletes.”
Valley View gave up 464 passing yards and 534 total against Harding Academy, which led by 30 points before giving up two touchdowns late in the game.
Cockrell said the Blazers weren’t prepared for a different approach from Harding Academy, which avenged last year’s 31-30 loss at Valley View. Sophomore quarterback Owen Miller completed 28-of-32 attempts for 409 yards and five touchdowns for the Wildcats.
“We went off of last year’s film, but they did a lot of different stuff as far as the passing game and didn’t run the football as much,” Cockrell said. “They just outplayed us and outcoached us, really, to be honest with you. I didn’t have the guys prepared and we worked on that a little bit this week, but especially in the secondary and at the linebacker positions, we have to get a ton better. That was our main focus this week.”
Cockrell was more pleased offensively after watching the Blazers produce 379 total yards.
Junior quarterback Carson Turley was 13-of-25 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Turley also led the Blazers in rushing, finishing with 62 yards on 18 carries, and senior Jackson Harmon was the top receiver with five catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Cockrell said Turley’s performance was better than the statistics indicated.
“You look at 13-of-25 and you think, ‘Ah, man,’ but we had a lot of drops. I think he put the ball exactly where we wanted it to be and you’re not going to make every catch, but we expect to catch more than that,” Cockrell said. “I thought he did really good in the pocket escaping pressure. We have to be able to run the football a little bit better, but when you’re down, you’ve got to throw it.
“We got down early and often, and so we had to try to throw it quite a bit. I was really impressed with him. The pass protection was really good at times and Jackson Harmon had a really, really good game, kind of was our go-to guy. We’re going to continue to lean on him and try to get some of those other guys going.”