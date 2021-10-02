JONESBORO — Valley View’s second 5A-East conference victory was as easy as the first.
The Blazers scored all of their points in the first half for the second consecutive week on the way to a 37-0 rout of Forrest City at Central Dealerships Stadium.
Valley View, which defeated Paragould 35-6 last week, earned its fourth consecutive victory while starting 5A-East play 2-0 for the fifth consecutive season. Friday night’s victory also marked the Blazers’ first shutout since a 39-0 victory over Greene County Tech in 2019.
The Blazers (4-1, 2-0 conference) opened the scoring with a safety when the Mustangs (1-4, 0-2) had a bad snap on a punt. Cooper Lutz capped a seven-play, 51-yard scoring drive with a 4-yard run, followed by Jose Mendoza’s extra point for a 9-0 Valley View lead with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
Valley View scored 28 points in the second quarter, starting with Jay Morman’s 1-yard touchdown run at the 7:56 mark. Carson Turley fired a 35-yard touchdown pass to Reid Tyler 36 seconds later for a 23-0 lead.
Carson Winters returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown with 4:53 left in the second quarter, giving the Blazers a defensive touchdown for the third consecutive week. Valley View closed the scoring on Layne Rains’ 5-yard run with eight seconds remaining in the half.
The Blazers forced four turnovers while holding the Mustangs to 49 total yards.
Valley View finished with 238 total yards. Turley was 5-of-7 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown, with Tyler catching two passes for 70 yards and a score.
Cameron Davidson led Valley View in rushing with 42 yards on seven carries, followed by Turley with 28 on nine attempts.
The Blazers visit Wynne (4-1, 2-0 conference) next Friday. The Yellowjackets also won their fourth consecutive game Friday night, winning 32-10 at GCT.