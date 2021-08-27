JONESBORO — Valley View defeated Brookland in a playoff Thursday in boys’ high school golf at RidgePointe Country Club.
The Blazers and Bearcats both finished at 111 after nine holes on the front nine in the play-four, count-three format. Peyton Ellis sank a birdie putt while medalist Luke Morgan made par as Valley View (11-0) won a playoff on the 18th hole.
Morgan fired a four-under-par 32 to lead Valley View, while Ellis shot 35 and Parker Turley 44. Cole Kirby led Brookland with a two-under-par 34, followed by Ryan Oxford at 36 and Jaxson Findley at 41.
Valley View’s Gavin Ellis finished at 39 in the junior varsity competition, while Brookland’s Stryker Waddell and Harrison McMechen both shot 41.
Medalist Vivian McMechen shot 41 to lead Brookland to an 18-stroke victory in the girls’ match. Isabel Viala shot 42 and Emma Butler 43 for the Lady Bearcats’ 126 team score.
Caroline Prestidge (42), Kenzie Green (51) and Kendal Minton (51) combined for a 144 team score for Valley View (6-4). Playing for the JV, the Lady Blazers’ Hannah Hyneman finished at 48.
Trumann wins at Rolling HillsPOCAHONTAS — Three Trumann players shot in the 30s Thursday at Rolling Hills Country Club as the Wildcats won four-team competition in boys’ high school golf.
Medalist Jake Osment (36), Luke Montgomery (37) and Connor Everhart (39) combined for Trumann’s 112 team total. Pocahontas was second at 122, led by Zane Hibbard (38), Smith Sparks (42) and Ely Baltz (42).
Isaac Gooch (42), Carter Murphree (48) and Hunter Yates (50) combined for Highland’s 140 team total. Harry Mosier (44), Landon Chadwick (51) and Gaige Zaffarano (54) produced Westside’s 149.
Highland won the girls’ competition as medalist Gwyn Figgins (43), Claire Himschoot (45) and Tressie Carter (47) combined for a 135 score. Bailey Willis (55), Ava Mosier (62) and Crystal Barnes (62) compiled a 179 for Westside, while Trumann finished at 188, led by Jenna Hall (57), Daviegh Hodges (65) and Mackenzie White (66).
ICC wins at Turkey MountainHORSESHOE BEND — Izard County won a three-team boys’ high school golf match Thursday at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain.
The Cougars won with a 127 team score, defeating Salem (138) and Shirley (195). ICC’s Elijah Wilkes was the medalist after shooting 40, followed by teammate Denton Reiley at 42.