Blazers earn berth in 5A state championship game

Valley View’s Tyler Hoskins slides to score before Maumelle catcher Hank Gillespie can apply the tag during the second inning of Sunday’s Class 5A baseball semifinal game in Marion. Valley View won 6-2 to reach Saturday’s championship game in Conway.

MARION — Valley View will finish the 2023 baseball season by playing for a state championship, just as it did the last two years.

The Blazers outlasted two No. 2 seeds over the weekend to reach the Class 5A state baseball tournament final. Valley View eked out a 1-0 victory over Benton in Saturday’s quarterfinals, then eliminated Maumelle 6-2 in Sunday’s semifinals.

