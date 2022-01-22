Blazers earn season sweep of Bearcats

BROOKLAND — Valley View never lost its composure or control Friday night at Bearcat Arena.
The Blazers took the lead for good less than four minutes into the game and had an answer for each Brookland challenge. Connor Tinsley sank two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as Valley View completed a regular-season sweep of the Bearcats with a 44-36 victory.
Valley View coach Jason Manchester said everyone who took the court for the Blazers made a contribution to their victory.
"I thought our guys played with great composure tonight, and it took all of them. Everybody who played, I think we played 10 or 11 guys, all of them played very positive minutes," Manchester said. "I was very proud of them. Coming in here in this atmosphere and winning shows our team is headed in the right direction."
Tinsley, who scored 27 points when the Blazers defeated the Bearcats 45-43 last month at Valley View, managed only three points in the first three quarters Friday night. He scored eight in the fourth quarter to finish with 11, starting with a 3 at the 4:50 mark to give the Blazers a 37-29 lead.
Briar Allred followed with a 3, Brookland's only basket beyond the arc all night, but Tinsley countered with another 3 as the Blazers led 40-32 with 3:47 to play. He added two free throws with five seconds left in the game.
"He's a calming presence. You can see that. He didn't force things in the first half," Manchester said. "Brookland did a great job. He had a big game against them the first time, so this time you could tell he was definitely in their game plan. I thought he did a great job of taking what was there."
The Blazers took advantage of a Bearcat defensive breakdown coming out of a timeout for their final field goal. Caleb Allen was left alone under the basket for a layup and a 42-34 lead with 2:19 to go.
Cole Kirby got that basket back on a short bank shot with 1:51 remaining, but Brookland was unable to score again.
"We didn't know who we had. They got an easy bucket and that just kind of deflated us, and that was kind of it," Brookland coach Bobby Gross said of the defensive miscue. "They hit some big 3s. Every time we had a run, they hit a big 3. That's what you have to do."
The Blazers also had an edge inside with Jaden Hamilton-Wells and Kannon Jones.
Hamilton-Wells scored a game-high 13 points, eight in the second quarter as Valley View took a 23-17 lead into halftime. Jones added eight points.
"They went and got all kinds of rebounds and loose balls, and just made plays," Manchester said. "We're very proud of those two."
Kirby scored 12 points and Ben Jackson eight to lead Brookland (10-8, 6-3 conference). The Bearcats played without senior David York, who suffered an ankle sprain Jan. 13 against Trumann.
"I don't think our effort was bad, but it wasn't enough. I give a lot of credit to Valley View because I believe they played harder than we did," Gross said. "They defended us tough. We didn't score because they did a good job defending. We didn't hit shots. I don't know how many 3s we hit, but it wasn't a great percentage. Some of them were bad shots, rushed shots, but that comes with youth."
Jones scored five points and Carson Tosh hit a 3 in the first quarter as Valley View took an 11-6 lead. The Blazers led by as many as nine points in the second quarter.
Hamilton-Wells, Allen and Jones scored in a 6-0 run that gave the Blazers their largest lead, 31-21, with 2:25 left in the third quarter. The Bearcats scored the last six points, four by Jackson, to close within 31-27 at the end of the third quarter.
Valley View hosts Trumann on Tuesday, while Brookland travels to Pocahontas.
"Any time you can get a road win, it obviously gives you a chance to do something big, especially coming in here," Manchester said. "There's not a lot of teams in the last couple of years that have come in here and won. We're proud of it and we'll enjoy it tonight, but we obviously have a lot of work to do."
Valley View won the junior high game 40-10. Gavin Ellis scored 10 points to lead the junior Blazers (15-3, 9-0 conference), followed by Oliver Barr and Laird Cullen with nine each.