Blazers edge Yellowjackets in overtime

Valley View's Brody Dix (17) follows the flight of his game-winning extra point kick out of Beau Smith's hold during Friday's game at Central Dealerships Stadium. The Blazers defeated Wynne 21-20 in overtime.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Forty-eight minutes weren't enough to settle Friday night's 5A-East conference showdown at Central Dealerships Stadium.

Valley View and Wynne went to overtime after the Blazers tied the game with a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Both teams scored in the extra period, but the Yellowjackets missed their extra point attempt and the Blazers made theirs to secure a 21-20 victory.