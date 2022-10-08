Blazers edge Yellowjackets in overtime

JONESBORO — Forty-eight minutes weren't enough to settle Friday night's 5A-East conference showdown at Central Dealerships Stadium.
Valley View and Wynne went to overtime after the Blazers tied the game with a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Both teams scored in the extra period, but the Yellowjackets missed their extra point attempt and the Blazers made theirs to secure a 21-20 victory.
The Blazers (5-1, 3-0 conference) finished the game without head coach Sean Cockrell, who left in the third quarter because of illness. They won despite losing three fumbles, two of which preceded touchdowns for the Yellowjackets (4-2, 2-1 conference).
"What made the difference in the game is the kids didn't give up. The kids kept fighting. They were resilient all night long," Valley View defensive coordinator Gunnar Wilbanks said. "If one thing went bad, they picked each other up and they kept fighting all night long, just scratching and clawing and doing everything they could to pick up each other up."
Wynne held a 14-7 lead before Valley View drove 88 yards in 10 plays to tie the game. Mark Wilson took Carson Turley's short pass 55 yards to get the drive going, and Turley scored on a 1-yard run with 1:51 remaining in the game. Brody Dix's extra point tied the score at 14.
Both teams had to punt in the time still on the clock, but Valley View got the ball back again after the Yellowjackets fumbled a punt. The Blazers' Jett Bradsher recovered at the Wynne 7 with 11 seconds to go.
Dix missed to the right on a 19-yard field goal attempt from a difficult angle and the game went to overtime.
Valley View won the coin toss and elected to play defense first in overtime. Wynne fullback Cobey Davis barreled into the end zone on second down, scoring on an 8-yard run. The extra point kick sailed left of the uprights, leaving the Yellowjackets' lead at 20-14.
Turley gained 6 yards to the 4-yard line on the first play of Valley View's overtime possession. Slade Caldwell took the ball to the 3 on second down and Matt McMullen, part of a bigger personnel group the Blazers utilize, blasted into the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run to tie the game.
"That's basically the jumbo package that we bring in for short yardage," Wilbanks said. "We bring in several guys who are primarily defensive players, Matt being one of them along with Brian Huff, Carson Winters, two or three other kids. We get under center and we try to move the ball quickly like that."
With Beau Smith the holder on the kick, Dix booted the decisive extra point through the uprights and the Blazers stormed the field to celebrate only their second victory over Wynne in nine meetings.
"The fact that he came back after he had missed that short field goal and punched it right through the uprights, that was huge for us," Wilbanks said of Dix.
Valley View drove 88 yards in 13 plays for the game's first touchdown, which turned out to be its only score until the final minutes. Turley threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to TJ Starks to give the Blazers a 7-0 lead with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter.
Wynne tied the score with 3:20 remaining in the second quarter after Valley View lost a fumble. Quarterback John Watson scored on a 2-yard run to cap an 11-play, 64-yard drive.
Another Valley View fumble, followed by a 15-yard penalty, put Wynne on the Blazers' 18 in the third quarter. Watson scored on a 1-yard run to end a five-play drive.
Valley View was driving later in the third quarter when the Blazers lost a fumble into the end zone, giving Wynne possession at its 20.
"We had the turnovers where we were driving the ball, moving the ball well," Wilbanks said, "but we came in and played defense, got the ball back for the offense, and they went and took care of business."
Valley View travels to Brookland next week, while Wynne hosts Batesville.