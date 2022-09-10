WILSON — Carson Turley picked up a key first down with a fourth-down carry Friday night to help Valley View hold off Rivercrest 37-34 in high school football.
The Blazers (2-1) led by as many as 19 points in the second half. Running back Koby Turner scored twice as the Colts (1-2) rallied within three points in the final four minutes.
With Valley View facing fourth-and-7 at the Rivercrest 48, Turley sprinted for 10 yards and a first down with 2:16 left in the game. The Blazers then ran out the clock for their second consecutive victory.
Turley ran for two touchdowns and passed for another score. Running back Matt McMullen added 126 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Blazers.
Valley View opened the scoring on Turley's 6-yard touchdown run and Brody Dix's extra point with 51 seconds remaining in the first quarter. Rivercrest's Jaden Stovall returned the ensuing kickoff 57 yards for a score, but the Blazers blocked the extra point to keep a 7-6 lead.
Valley View outscored Rivercrest 17-0 in the second quarter for a 24-6 halftime lead. The Blazers moved 48 yards in six plays for their second touchdown, scoring on Turley's 1-yard run with 7:53 remaining in the second quarter.
Turley's 15-yard touchdown pass to Mark Wilson gave Valley View a 21-6 lead with 2:01 remaining in the half. Brian Huff's interception set up another scoring opportunity and the Blazers capitalized when Dix kicked a 30-yard field goal with two seconds remaining.
Cavonta Washington's 30-yard touchdown pass to Austin Elrod cut Valley View's lead to 24-12 in the third quarter, but McMullen scored on a 5-yard run to end a 69-yard drive with 3:50 remaining in the period.
Rivercrest's rally began 10 seconds later when Turner scored on a 65-yard run, followed by the two-point conversion. Marcus Slayton finished a 48-yard drive with a 10-yard touchdown run as Rivercrest moved within 31-26 with 8:12 to play.
Valley View followed with a seven-play, 55-yard scoring drive. Lejavian Ervin scored on a 1-yard run with 4:43 remaining in the game, boosting the Blazers' lead to 37-26.
Turner scored on a 3-yard run and the Colts added the two-point conversion to make the score 37-34 with 3:27 remaining.
Both teams are off next week. Valley View opens 5A-East conference play at home against Paragould on Sept. 23, while Rivercrest has a 4A-3 conference showdown at Pocahontas.