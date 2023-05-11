Blazers face familiar foe in 5A soccer opener

Valley View’s Ellie Higgins (6) controls the ball during a game against Batesville this season. The Lady Blazers, who won the 5A-East conference, play Greenwood today in the state tournament at 2 p.m.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View’s first opponent in the Class 5A boys’ state soccer tournament is a team the Blazers have already seen once this season.

The Blazers played Harrison to a 1-1 tie on the Goblins’ home field in early March. The teams meet again this afternoon at 4 at Central Dealerships Stadium, one of four first-round sites in Jonesboro and Paragould for the 5A tournament.

