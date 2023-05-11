Blazers face familiar foe in 5A soccer opener

JONESBORO — Valley View’s first opponent in the Class 5A boys’ state soccer tournament is a team the Blazers have already seen once this season.
The Blazers played Harrison to a 1-1 tie on the Goblins’ home field in early March. The teams meet again this afternoon at 4 at Central Dealerships Stadium, one of four first-round sites in Jonesboro and Paragould for the 5A tournament.
Valley View coach Ron Teat hopes his team’s familiarity with Harrison will play in the Blazers’ favor.
“As long as we can keep them from their set pieces and things they do really well, I think we’ve got a good shot, but the thing about the West is they go through the gauntlet,” Teat said. “They’re playoff-ready because a lot of their games are pretty competitive. We’re going to have to figure out a way to gut one out and hopefully use some of our past experiences in the state tournament to pull us through a little bit.
“There’s a lot of good first-round matchups and that would be one of them for sure.”
As the host for the tournament, Valley View will be the site for first-round games today, quarterfinal games Friday and semifinal games Saturday in both divisions. The Lady Blazers play Greenwood today at 2 p.m., followed by the Blazers and Harrison at 4 p.m.
First-round and quarterfinal games will also be played today and Friday at Nettleton. Greene County Tech and Paragould will be the site for first-round contests today.
With his school serving as the host for an event that includes 32 teams, 16 in each division, Teat had more administrative duties leading up to the tournament. He expects to focus mostly on his teams now.
“Once that first whistle blows, it will pretty much run itself other than weather delays. You’re just trying to make sure everyone can get into Jonesboro and have a great experience,” Teat said. “You’ll have teams, people who have never been to the northeast corner of the state. What you want to happen is everyone see we have nice facilities around here and we take soccer very seriously, and also everyone has a good experience and well taken care of.”
Valley View (14-8-1) is the No. 2 seed from the 5A-East after finishing 12-2 in league games, the only losses coming against conference champion Searcy. Harrison (8-8-3) is seeded third from the 5A-West conference.
Teat pointed to senior midfielder Brandon Southard as his team’s leader. Southard leads the Blazers in goals (20) and assists (15). Junior Wyatt Oldham is next with 17 goals and 11 assists.
“He has played really well. He’s not only scoring, but he’s setting other people up,” Teat said. “Wyatt Oldham is another one. The last two years he played defense for me, but I’ve moved him up this year and he’s really taken that on a little bit in an attacking role.”
The top seeds on Valley View’s side of the boys’ bracket are South champion Hot Springs Lakeside and Central champion Pulaski Academy. East champion Searcy and West winner Russellville are on the other side of the bracket.
Greene County Tech is also in the 5A field. The third-seeded Eagles will host Van Buren today at noon.
Valley View (15-3-2) is the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East on the girls’ bracket after posting a 12-0-2 conference record. The Lady Blazers have experience in what Teat describes as the spine of their formation in seniors Micah McMillan, Ellie Higgins, Morghan Weaver and Reese McCallum.
McMillan has 38 goals and 21 assists going into the state tournament, while Higgins has 25 assists and 19 goals. Sophomore Elizabeth Becklund has scored 20 goals.
Greenwood (10-6-1) is the No. 4 seed from the West. The Lady Bulldogs went 0-6 against the top three teams from their conference and were 7-0-1 against the rest.
“Greenwood is not going to be an easy out. They’re coming from the West and I’ve watched enough film to know that Siloam, Harrison and Russellville are really good teams,” Teat said. “Greenwood is the four, so you know they’re not too far behind those teams. We’ll have to play well.”
Valley View played in the 4A girls’ final last season, losing to Pulaski Academy. Both teams are in the 5A tournament field this season along with Harrison.
“Three of the four semifinal teams from 4A last year — us, PA and Harrison — all went up to 5A and won their conference. Then you’re sitting there and you have good teams like Searcy, Siloam Springs, Russellville and Little Rock Christian,” Teat said. “You can probably spit out about eight teams that have a legit chance to win in 5A girls.”
Greene County Tech and Paragould will also have home field advantage today in the girls’ tournament. Third-seeded GCT hosts Siloam Springs at 10 a.m., while fourth-seeded Paragould takes on Harrison at the same time.
Area teams are also playing in the 6A, 4A and 3A tournaments today. The Jonesboro girls, who are seeded fifth from the 6A-Central, play Rogers Heritage this morning at 10 in the 6A tournament at Fort Smith.
Both Brookland teams will take the field today at Bauxite in the 4A tournament. The third-seeded Lady Bearcats play Bauxite today at 1 p.m., followed by the top-seeded Bearcats and Nashville at 3 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge Academy and Buffalo Island Central are part of the 3A tournament, which has Bergman as its host. BIC plays Subiaco Academy at 9 a.m., while CRA faces Benton Harmony Grove at 3 p.m.
5A schedule
Today's games
At Nettleton
10 a.m. — Pulaski Academy vs. Sheridan, girls
Noon — Pulaski Academy vs. Benton, boys
2 p.m. — Little Rock Christian vs. Benton, girls
4 p.m. — Little Rock Christian vs. Lake Hamilton, boys
At Greene County Tech
10 a.m. — Siloam Springs vs. Greene County Tech, girls
Noon — Van Buren vs. Greene County Tech, boys
2 p.m. — Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Maumelle, girls
4 p.m. — Russellville vs. Batesville, boys
At Paragould
10 a.m. — Harrison vs. Paragould, girls
Noon — Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Maumelle, boys
2 p.m. — Searcy vs. Russellville, girls
4 p.m. — Searcy vs. Mountain Home, boys
At Valley View
10 a.m. — El Dorado vs. Vilonia, girls
Noon — Hot Springs vs. Vilonia, boys
2 p.m. — Valley View vs. Greenwood, girls
4 p.m. — Valley View vs. Harrison, boys