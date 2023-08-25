JONESBORO — Valley View starts Sean Cockrell’s 10th season as head football coach this evening with a challenging assignment.

The Blazers travel to Harding Academy, which has won 52 of its last 56 games while reaching four consecutive state championship games. Last season the Wildcats rolled to a 51-35 victory at Valley View, avenging a one-point loss to the Blazers in 2021.

