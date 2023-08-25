JONESBORO — Valley View starts Sean Cockrell’s 10th season as head football coach this evening with a challenging assignment.
The Blazers travel to Harding Academy, which has won 52 of its last 56 games while reaching four consecutive state championship games. Last season the Wildcats rolled to a 51-35 victory at Valley View, avenging a one-point loss to the Blazers in 2021.
“They’ve played for four consecutive state championships and I expect them to be in another one. It’s probably one of the toughest teams we’ll play throughout the regular season,” Cockrell said. “It’s a tough test, but that’s why we like it. We’ll find out a lot about who we are and where we’re at as a football team.”
Kickoff at First Security Stadium in Searcy is set for 8 p.m. The teams agreed earlier in the week to push the starting time back because of high temperatures in the forecast.
Valley View held five opponents to single-digit points last season while winning a share of the 5A-East conference crown, but the Blazers were unable to contain the Wildcats’ passing game in the 2022 opener.
Harding Academy’s Owen Miller completed 29-of-33 pass attempts for 409 yards and five touchdowns against Valley View to start an all-state sophomore season. Miller completed 79.1 percent of his passes for 3,677 yards and 38 touchdowns, with only four interceptions, as the Wildcats finished second in Class 4A.
As the Blazers discovered, Miller can make accurate throws on the move and has a number of receivers in an offense that averaged more than 40 points per game in 2022.
“It’s a tough deal because if you do get pressure, he’s really good at avoiding pressure and he’s going to make throws on the run that a lot of people can’t make. You try to keep him in the pocket,” Cockrell said. “We’re going to try to get some pressure on him, but once he gets out, that’s when he’s really, really good. He’ll throw it across his body, he’ll throw it all the way back across the field. He’ll find the open guy.
“We’re going to have to be really, really good, and we know they’re going to score a lot of points. We know that. We’re just going to try to limit it, limit the big plays and try to make them work it down the field.”
Valley View’s offense features a third-year starter at quarterback in senior Carson Turley who accounted for 2,711 yards of total offense and 29 touchdowns as the Blazers won nine games last season.
Turley only played two or three series, Cockrell said, during Valley View’s 27-0 victory over Pocahontas in a benefit game last week. The Blazers led 21-0 after the first half, when both teams played starters.
“There’s obviously some things we need to work on, but we kind of did what we wanted to do,” Cockrell said. “I think they got one first down in the first half, so I felt like defensively we stopped the run like we planned. But obviously it’s going to be a different deal on Friday.”
Both teams feature Southeastern Conference recruits at linebacker. Valley View’s Brian Huff has committed to Missouri, while Harding Academy’s Wyatt Simmons recently made a commitment to Arkansas.
The Blazers stopped a late two-point conversion to hold off the Wildcats two years ago. Last season’s game got away from Valley View when Harding Academy ran off 22 consecutive points to take a 41-14 lead.
“Last year we scored a lot of points as well, but we had a lull there where I think it was five possessions we didn’t score,” Cockrell said. “We can’t have that, especially if you’re trying to match scores with them.
“I feel like Harding Academy is a team that if they get up 14, they’ve got you because they’re going to continue to score. We’re going to try to limit that. We’re going to try to go score and make things happen, possess the ball a little longer than they do.”