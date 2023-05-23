Blazers fall in nine-inning championship game

Valley View’s Owen Roach looks back for the call after being tagged by Little Rock Christian’s Cade Bowman on an attempted steal of second base during the first inning of Saturday’s Class 5A state baseball final in Conway. Roach, who was 3-for-4 and scored once, was called out on the play. Bowman drove in the winning run in the ninth as Little Rock Christian prevailed 4-3.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

CONWAY — The Class 5A state baseball final lived up to its billing.

Little Rock Christian edged Valley View 4-3 in nine innings Saturday night at Bear Stadium. Cade Bowman’s single to center field on the game’s 263rd pitch gave the Warriors the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com