Blazers fall on fourth-quarter TD pass

Valley View's Carson Turley eludes Camden Fairview defenders during Friday's Class 5A state playoff game.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — A week after savoring the excitement of a narrow state playoff victory, Valley View experienced the emotions of the other side Friday night at Central Dealerships Stadium.

The Blazers led Camden Fairview by two touchdowns on two occasions, held a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter and were still up by a point when the Cardinals took possession at their 30-yard line with 4:17 remaining in the game.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com