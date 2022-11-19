Blazers fall on fourth-quarter TD pass

JONESBORO — A week after savoring the excitement of a narrow state playoff victory, Valley View experienced the emotions of the other side Friday night at Central Dealerships Stadium.
The Blazers led Camden Fairview by two touchdowns on two occasions, held a seven-point lead going into the fourth quarter and were still up by a point when the Cardinals took possession at their 30-yard line with 4:17 remaining in the game.
A first-down run gained two yards. A second-down pass fell incomplete. But on third down, Martavius Thomas rolled left and found Trent Haygood on a 68-yard touchdown pass that lifted Fairview to a 26-21 victory in the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Valley View, the 5A-East co-champion, finished 9-3. The Blazers earned their first playoff victory at the Class 5A level this season, edging Farmington 41-39 in the first round on an 87-yard touchdown pass in the final three minutes.
They led Fairview (10-2) from the final minutes of the first quarter until Haygood crossed the goal line with 3:22 to play.
"We had them beat. We just didn't do anything the second half offensively to get anything going and they made plays at the end," Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said. "I told them, 'That's kind of how Farmington felt.' We played a great game, we probably should have won the game, and just didn't make the plays when we needed to."
The Cardinals, who travel to Shiloh Christian in the semifinals, stopped the Blazers twice after taking the lead. Valley View turned the ball over on downs at its 26 with 2:35 to play when Carson Turley's fourth-down scramble fell four yards short.
Valley View held on downs to get the ball back at the same spot with 56 seconds remaining, but Ronald Buckhanan intercepted a pass around midfield to seal the Cardinals' victory.
"I hate it for our kids, but at the end of the day I'm super proud of their effort and the way they played," Cockrell said. "We never gave up and we had a really, really good football team on the ropes."
The go-ahead touchdown was one of two big plays that kept the Cardinals alive in the final period.
Up 21-14, Valley View was on Fairview's 40 to start the fourth quarter. On second down, a snap sailed past Turley and Fairview's Darryl King scooped the fumble at the Blazers' 46 on his way to the end zone for a touchdown.
"It was just a rocket snap that went through Turley's hands," Cockrell said. "It's just one of those freak things that happens. They get a touchdown off of it."
The Blazers blocked the extra point to keep a 21-20 lead with 11:17 remaining. They punted on their next two drives, however, and the Cardinals capitalized on Thomas' pass to Haygood.
"We didn't cover it well and he got behind us. It's tough, but we played great all the way up until there defensively and just lost somebody," Cockrell said. "There were some things throughout the game where we kind of got people lost and people got open, and they found a way to make a play there at the end."
Valley View made big plays early in the game. The Blazers drove 63 yards in five plays for their first touchdown, which came on Turley's 39-yard pass to Mark Wilson with 4:35 left in the first quarter.
An errant punt snap put the Blazers on the Cardinals' 17 a couple minutes later. Turley hit T.J. Starks on a 14-yard touchdown pass to give Valley View a 14-0 lead at the two-minute mark.
Fairview answered almost immediately, Thomas finding wide-open Jarvis Reed on a 58-yard touchdown pass. Valley View responded with a six-play, 57-yard drive capped by Slade Caldwell's 24-yard touchdown run with 10:32 left in the second quarter.
Haygood returned the ensuing kickoff 42 yards to Valley View's 27. The Cardinals capitalized as Thomas scored on a 9-yard run with 8:24 left in the first half.
Fairview had a chance to tie the game, only to see the Blazers' Ja'marion Davis recover a fumble at the Valley View 14 with 35 seconds left in the first half.
A penalty nullified a big play for the Blazers two minutes into the third quarter. Turley broke free on a 73-yard touchdown run, only to have it called back when Valley View was called for a block in the back.
"That kind of hurt us. It was a bad call, but it is what it is," Cockrell said. "We can't do anything about it, but it did hurt us. That would have put us up 28-14 if we do that and maybe it's a different ballgame."