Blazers fill opening with Harding Academy

JONESBORO — Valley View needed only a couple of hours to find a new football opponent after a COVID-19 quarantine forced Gosnell to cancel on the Blazers.
Two-time defending Class 3A state champion Harding Academy will visit Valley View on Friday. The matchup was solidified Wednesday afternoon, a couple of hours after Gosnell notified Valley View officials that their team would be unable to play this week.
“We’re grateful that Harding Academy agreed to come to our place,” Valley View athletic director Tommy Fowler said. “We had a home game scheduled this week and any time you pick up somebody in the middle of the week, everybody wants to play at home, and they are gracious enough to come here and we appreciate that.”
Kickoff at Central Dealerships Stadium remains set for 7 p.m.
Valley View head coach Sean Cockrell started searching for a new opponent after learning that the Gosnell game was off and will not be rescheduled. With a Sept. 17 open date, the Blazers had the flexibility to play this week or later in the month.
With only six teams in its conference, the 3A-2, Harding Academy already had two open dates on its schedule, this week and Oct.15. “They just needed a game,” Fowler said, “and fortunately it fell in both of our laps. We’ll see how it goes.”
Gosnell head coach Lewis Earnest said he found out Wednesday morning that his team had a COVID-19 positive case. After reviewing Tuesday’s practice, it was determined that 14 players would be in quarantine, Earnest said.
The Pirates, who have 30 players on their roster, were without two players in last week’s 7-6 loss to Brookland because of contract tracing, Earnest said.
Newport canceled this Friday’s home opener against Heber Springs because of COVID-19, the school announced. Greyhound head coach Mark Hindsley said the Greyhounds learned of a positive test Tuesday night and determined a quarantine to be the best course of action for players who have not been vaccinated or had COVID-19 in the last 90 days.
The Greyhounds were missing one player last week against Prescott because of quarantine, Hindsley said.
Newport plays in the same conference as Harding Academy, meaning the Greyhounds already had two open dates because of teams opting for eight-man football. The Greyhounds do not have an opponent for Oct. 22 or Nov. 5.
“We have those dates open, but I doubt Heber will have that, so I don’t think it’s going to be rescheduled,” Hindsley said. “However, there could be a game we could schedule later in the year.
“We’ve been open to that. Based on the snowball that’s kind of happening now, we’re going to be open to it very much so and hopefully we’ll get some games scheduled.”
Newport also canceled tonight’s junior high football game against West Memphis Wonder.