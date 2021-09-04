Blazers halt Wildcats' streak

JONESBORO — Valley View snapped Harding Academy’s 28-game winning streak against in-state opponents by stopping a two-point conversion in the final minute.
Cornerback Dekwon Gallaway intercepted a two-point pass attempt after the Wildcats scored a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining in Friday night’s game, allowing the Blazers to hold on for a 31-30 victory at Central Dealerships Stadium.
Harding Academy, which has won the last two Class 3A state championships, hadn’t lost to an in-state opponent since the 2018 state playoffs. The Wildcats led 24-14 at halftime Friday before the Blazers stormed back in the final two quarters.
“That’s a great football team,” Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said. “All I’ve talked about since Wednesday is they execute, they do everything right, they’re well-coached. Obviously you win 28 games in a row in-state, it’s not for no reason. That’s a great football team and that’s a great win for our program.”
Valley View (1-1) scored the first 17 points of the second half. The Blazers led 31-24 after Jose Mendoza kicked a 25-yard field goal with 4:48 remaining.
Harding Academy (1-1) answered with a 61-yard touchdown drive capped by Kade Smith’s 1-yard quarterback keeper. The Wildcats called time twice to set up a two-point conversion attempt in hopes of regaining the lead.
Smith looked to his right for receiver Jackson Fox in the end zone, but he had to throw over Valley View safety Jay Morman and the ball skipped off Fox’s outstretched hand. Gallaway was in perfect position to pull in the deflection to deny the Wildcats’ two-point attempt.
“We were going to call timeout if we didn’t see something we liked,” Cockrell said of the conversion. “We knew they were probably going to try to roll or quarterback run to the right side. That’s where they had been hurting us. A couple of guys made the play.”
Carson Turley fielded the Wildcats’ onside kick to seal the Blazers’ victory.
Turley, the Blazers’ sophomore quarterback, finished with 314 yards of total offense. He had 123 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries, and also completed 11-of-13 passes for 191 yards and another touchdown.
“He makes plays when things don’t work, things break down. He’s fast and he can make plays,” Cockrell said. “He sees the holes and did a really good job for a sophomore in that kind of environment.”
Turley scored twice in the first quarter on runs of 4 and 70 yards as the teams played to a 14-14 tie after 12 minutes. Fox returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown and Andrew Miller scored on a 3-yard run for the Wildcats.
Harding Academy scored 10 points in the final five minutes of the first half. Miller capped an 88-yard drive with a 3-yard run and Kyle Ferrie kicked a 32-yard field goal in the final minute to give the Wildcats a 24-14 lead at intermission.
Valley View kept the football more than seven minutes while marching 82 yards with the second-half kickoff. The Blazers turned the drive into points when Grayson Becker beat single coverage to catch Turley’s 32-yard touchdown pass with 4:47 left in the third quarter.
While they were unable to capitalize on a third-quarter interception by Morman, the Blazers did take advantage of a short field after Cooper Lutz’s interception late in the period. Turley scored on a 5-yard run to open the fourth quarter as Valley View took its first lead at 28-24.
A fourth-down stop gave the Blazers possession on the Wildcats’ side of the 50-yard line in the fourth quarter. Valley View drove inside the 10 before settling for Mendoza’s field goal and a seven-point lead.
Cockrell said the Blazers simply made plays in the second half.
“I think obviously getting the ball and going down and scoring, making it 24-21, was huge for us coming out of the half,” Cockrell said. “The defense just kind of showed up, got a lot of turnovers in the second half, made some big stops and the offense took advantage of it.”
Valley View closes non-conference play next week with another home game against Rivercrest. The Blazers open 5A-East conference play Sept. 24 at Paragould.