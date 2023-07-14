Blazers' Huff makes commitment to Missouri

Valley View linebacker Brian Huff closes on a Camden Fairview ballcarrier during a Class 5A state quarterfinal game last season. Huff made a verbal commitment to Missouri on Wednesday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — The connection Brian Huff felt with Missouri coaches made the difference in his college choice.

Huff, a highly recruited linebacker entering his senior football season at Valley View, made a verbal commitment to the Tigers during a ceremony Wednesday evening at Allen Park Community Center.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com