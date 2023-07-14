Blazers' Huff makes commitment to Missouri

JONESBORO — The connection Brian Huff felt with Missouri coaches made the difference in his college choice.
Huff, a highly recruited linebacker entering his senior football season at Valley View, made a verbal commitment to the Tigers during a ceremony Wednesday evening at Allen Park Community Center.
While he visited four other universities and had scholarship offers from many more, Huff (6-3, 220) said the bond built with Missouri made the difference in his decision.
‘We had talked so much. We talked every day, I mean literally every day, whether it was texting, calling,” Huff said. “We were always talking, always communicating, and that really stood out to me. I felt like they really wanted me.”
College interest soared as Huff made 164 tackles, including 16 behind the line of scrimmage in his first two seasons with the Blazers. Two recruiting services list him as a four-star prospect.
In addition to Missouri, Huff visited Arkansas, Arkansas State, Central Florida and UNLV. Valley View head coach Sean Cockrell said Huff was also recruited by about a dozen more schools, a group that included Oklahoma, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Houston and Memphis, among others.
“I think he put a lot of thought into it,” Cockrell said of Huff’s decision. “He visited a lot of places. He had a great relationship with (Missouri co-defensive coordinator) D.J. Smith going into this process. I think it’s great for him. He’s made a great decision based on what he thought he wanted to do and I’m excited for him.”
Smith, who coaches the Tigers’ linebackers, will be Huff’s position coach after taking the lead role in recruiting him.
“They’ve got a great linebacker right now in Ty’Ron Hopper,” Huff said. “They kind of expect me to play somewhat how he does, which is I’m basically a middle linebacker, but on third and fourth down, I’m pass rushing, coming off the edge. They can line me up wherever on the defensive line and I’m coming.”
Huff made 72 tackles and a team-high three interceptions at outside linebacker as a sophomore. He scored two touchdowns, one on an interception return and another on a fumble return.
Last season Huff made 92 tackles and recovered three fumbles as Valley View won a share of the 5A-East conference championship. He blocked a field goal, forced a fumble and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
After trying Huff as an end in their new 4-3 defensive front during spring practice, Cockrell said the Blazers will likely put him at outside linebacker this fall.
“We looked at it in the spring and we went through a couple of team camps, and we felt like he wasn’t making enough plays (at end),” Cockrell said. “They’re kind of running away from him, so we’re going to move him back to linebacker where he can make plays all over.”
Cockrell said Huff can play either linebacker role.
“He played inside for us last year. I think they want to get him to about 235, 240. He can run sideline to sideline, so I think that’s what they like about putting him inside,” Cockrell said. “He can make plays all over the field. I think wherever you put him, whatever you coach him up to do, he’s going to excel.”
Asked about goals this fall, Huff said he wants to win a state championship. Last season the Blazers reached the 5A quarterfinals, where they narrowly lost to Camden Fairview.
Huff is ready to focus on the season now that he’s made his college choice.
“It gets pretty stressful, all the texting and talking to all the coaches from everywhere,” Huff said. “It puts a lot on you and for it to all be gone now, it will help a lot for my senior season. I really think it will allow me to play a lot better.”