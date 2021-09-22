Blazers, Lady Bearcats claim 4A-3 crowns

JONESBORO — Defending Class 4A state golf champions Valley View and Brookland are going back to the state tournament after earning the team titles Wednesday in the 4A-3 conference tournament at RidgePointe Country Club.
Valley View, which has won the last three Class 4A boys’ state championships, won with a team score of 231 as the Blazers’ Luke Morgan and Peyton Ellis placed first and second, respectively.
Lady Bearcat teammates Vivian McMechen and Emma Butler finished first and second, respectively, in the girls’ division as two-time defending 4A state champion Brookland fired a winning 251 team score.
Brookland will host the Class 4A girls’ state tournament next Tuesday at Sage Meadows Country Club. The Class 4A boys’ state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 5 at Fayetteville Country Club.
Morgan shot 75 and Ellis 77 to lead the Blazers (27-1). Parker Turley finished at 79 and the Blazers didn’t count Gavin Ellis’ 81, which was the sixth-best score Wednesday.
Brookland also earned a boys’ state tournament berth as a team by finishing second. Cole Kirby shot 79 to lead the Bearcats, followed by Jaxson Findley (83) and Ryan Oxford (84) as Brookland produced a 246 team score.
Trumann had two individual state qualifiers while finishing third in the team standings. Cobey Riddle shot 79 and Luke Montgomery 88 to earn a trip to state while leading the Wildcats to a 259 team score.
Pocahontas’ Caleb Sullivan shot 86 to qualify for state and lead the Redskins to a fourth-place 272. Highland (288) finished fifth, Westside (299) sixth and Southside (323) seventh. Southside’s Kameron Coles qualified individually for state with an 86.
Brookland won the girls’ team championship by 41 strokes as McMechen (81), Emma Butler (82) and Breah Bowman (88) shot a combined 251. The Lady Bearcats’ Isabel Viala finished at 91 to tie for the day’s fourth-best score.
Valley View (17-7) finished second at 292 to earn a place in next week’s field at Sage Meadows. Caroline Prestidge (91), Hannah Hyneman (97) and Kendal Minton (104) compiled the Lady Blazers’ team score.
Highland, which was third at 301, had three individual state qualifiers in Gwyn Figgins (97), Tressie Carter (98) and Claire Himschoot (106). Trumann was fourth in the team standings at 354 and Westside placed fifth at 447.