JONESBORO — Valley View defeated Brookland and Manila in boys’ high school golf Tuesday at Sage Meadows Country Club.
Peyton Ellis and Luke Morgan shared medalist honors at 36 while leading the Blazers to a 112 team score. Parker Turley’s 40 completed the team total for the Blazers (18-0).
Brookland finished at 118 as Cole Kirby shot 38, followed by Ryan Oxford and Jaxson Findley both at 40. Manila’s 158 was compiled by Jaxson Churchill (52), Costner Smith (53) and Matt Murray (53).
Brookland’s Emma Butler fired a 36 for medalist honors as the Lady Bearcats prevailed in the girls’ match. Vivian McMechen (39) and Breah Bowman (39) also contributed to Brookland's 114 team total.
Valley View (10-5) finished at 122, led by Hannah Hyneman (38), Caroline Prestidge (41) and Kenzie Green (43).
Trumann defeats Westside
TRUMANN — Trumann defeated Westside in boys’ high school golf Tuesday at Trumann Country Club.
Luke Montgomery and Connor Everhart both shot 40, while Gavin Greenwell finished at 42 to complete the Wildcats’ 122 team score. Playing as a junior varsity player, Trumann’s Cobey Riddle fired a 35.
Harry Mosier (53), Slayde Baker (59) and Landon Chadwick (63) produced Westside’s 175 team score.
Westside edged Trumann by one stroke in the girls’ match. Bailey Willis (54), Crystal Barnes (62) and Ava Mosier (66) produced a 182 for Westside, while Jada Matthews (58), MacKenzie White (60) and Jenna Hall (65) combined to shoot 183 for Trumann.
ICC edges Highland
CHEROKEE VILLAGE — Izard County won a four-team boys’ high school golf match Tuesday on the North Course at Cherokee Village.
The Cougars finished at 130 as a team, followed by Highland (136), Bradford (164) and Cave City (184).
ICC had three of the top four scores with medalist Landon McBride (41), Denton Reiley (44) and Elijah Wilkes (45). Highland’s Isaac Gooch (44) tied for second while teammates Carter Murphree and Hunter Yates tied for fifth at 46.