JONESBORO — Valley View won the boys’ team title and Brookland prevailed in the girls’ division of the annual Phil Parker Memorial high school golf tournament Wednesday at RidgePointe Country Club.
Peyton Ellis fired a 1-under-par 72 to earn boys’ medalist honors and lead the Blazers (6-0) to the team title. Valley View’s blue team finished with a 320 score in the play-five, count-four format to lead the eight-team boys’ field.
Brookland led the eight-team girls’ field with a 131 score in the play-four, count-three format. Jonesboro’s Caroline Hughes claimed girls’ medalist honors in a two-hole playoff with Brookland’s Emma Butler after both carded a 40 over nine holes.
Valley View’s Luke Morgan finished second individually in the boys’ standings with a 74. Jagger Kibler shot 84, Parker Turley 90 and Gavin Ellis 92 for the Blazer blue team. Trumann came in second at 340, led by Cobey Riddle’s 78. Jake Osment (81), Luke Montgomery (86) and Connor Everhart (95) also contributed to the Wildcats’ team total.
Carrington Reid shot 75 to lead Jonesboro, which finished third at 343. Win Paul Gibson (79), Braden McKinney (87) and Hudson Hosman (102) also factored into the Hurricane’s team score.
Jaxson Findley finished at 86 to lead Brookland, which was fourth at 351. The Bearcats’ team score also included totals from Cole Kirby (87), Ryan Oxford (88) and Sawyor Hamilton (90).
Batesville finished fifth at 367, led by Gage Wood’s 82. Greene County Tech shot 389 as a team, led by Hutson Guinn’s 90; Wynne finished at 405, led by Camden Henson’s 97; and Valley View’s gold team came in at 410, led by Hudson Lieblong at 94. Nettleton’s Caleb McClain, playing individually, shot 95.
Brookland’s winning 131 team score in the girls’ division included totals from Butler (40), Breah Bowman (44) and Isabel Viala (47). Valley View (5-1) came in second at 143 as both Caroline Prestidge and Kenzie Green shot 46, followed by Hannah Hyneman at 51.
Jonesboro finished third in the girls’ division at 144, led by Hughes (40), Anna Claire Carter (51) and Mya Fullerton (53). Batesville finished fourth at 159.
GCT and Wynne tied for fifth at 171. Belle Brasher shot 54 to lead GCT and Emma Casbeer finished at 55 for Wynne. Trumann and Valley View gold tied for seventh at 176. Jada Osment and Macey Powell shot 58 each for Trumann, while Alex Horner’s 57 led Valley View gold.