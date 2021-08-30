JONESBORO — Valley View won the boys’ team title by 18 strokes while Jonesboro claimed the girls’ team championship by 13 strokes Saturday in the Hurricane Classic high school golf tournament at Jonesboro Country Club.
Valley View led the five-team boys’ division with a 317 team score. Tournament host Jonesboro was second at 335, followed by Mountain Home (342), Marion (375) and Greene County Tech (384).
Jonesboro won the girls’ division with a 273 team total, followed by Valley View (286), Mountain Home (295), Marion (304) and GCT (329).
Valley View’s Peyton Ellis and Luke Morgan finished first and second, respectively, in the boys’ individual standings. Ellis won with a 72, while Morgan shot 73. Parker Turley (83) and Jagger Kibler (89) rounded out the Blazers’ winning team score.
Jonesboro’s Carrington Reid (76) finished third individually. Braden McKinney (83), Win Paul Gibson (85) and Hudson Hosman (91) also helped compile the Hurricane’s team score.
In the girls’ division, Jonesboro’s Caroline Hughes fired a 72 to earn medalist honors. The Lady Hurricane’s 273 team score included totals from Mya Fulkerson (93) and Anna Claire Carter (108).
Individual runnerup Caroline Prestidge (83), Kenzie Green (100) and Hannah Hyneman (103) produced Valley View’s team total.
Valley View’s Hudson Lieblong shot 85 in the boys’ junior varsity division, with Jonesboro’s Mac Odom next at 91.