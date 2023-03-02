Blazers, Lady Raiders exit 5A tournament

Valley View’s Carson Winters (11) shoots over Harrison’s Ryder Scribner (15) during Wednesday’s Class 5A boys’ state tournament game in Pine Bluff. Harrison advanced with a 51-38 victory.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

PINE BLUFF — A sluggish third quarter cost Valley View as the Blazers exited the Class 5A boys’ state basketball tournament Wednesday with a 51-38 loss to Harrison.

After trailing 27-23 at halftime, the Blazers shot just 1-of-7 from the field in the third quarter as Harrison extended its lead to 38-28 at the end of the period.