Blazers, Lady Raiders exit 5A tournament

Jonesboro, AR (72401)

Today

Cloudy early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.