Blazers, Lady Raiders exit 5A tournament

PINE BLUFF — A sluggish third quarter cost Valley View as the Blazers exited the Class 5A boys’ state basketball tournament Wednesday with a 51-38 loss to Harrison.
After trailing 27-23 at halftime, the Blazers shot just 1-of-7 from the field in the third quarter as Harrison extended its lead to 38-28 at the end of the period.
Carson Turley scored 10 points and added four assists to lead Valley View (10-14), which qualified for the tournament as the No. 4 seed from the 5A-East. Gavin Ellis added seven points, while Carson Winters grabbed 12 rebounds.
Valley View shot 34.1 percent from the field (14-41) and was just 7-of-21 at the free throw line. Harrison shot 40.9 percent from the field (18-44) and was 12-of-21 at the foul line.
Blake Shrum scored 18 points to lead 5A-West co-champion Harrison (21-9). Ryder Scribner added 11 points and Owen Styles grabbed 16 rebounds for the Goblins, who had a 38-27 advantage on the boards.
In later boys’ games Wednesday, Greene County Tech played Siloam Springs and Nettleton played Van Buren.
Greenwood 57, Nettleton 49
PINE BLUFF – Nettleton’s fourth-quarter rally fell short Wednesday as defending state champion Greenwood advanced in the Class 5A girls’ state basketball tournament with a 57-49 first-round victory.
Greenwood (28-2) began to pull away late in the second quarter by scoring the final seven points to lead 35-26 at halftime. The Lady Bulldogs closed the third quarter on a 14-4 run to lead 50-34.
Nettleton (22-6) outscored Greenwood 15-7 in the fourth quarter.
Kyla Williams scored 19 points to lead Nettleton. Williams was 6-of-9 from the field, including 3-of-5 from the 3-point range as the Lady Raiders sank 6-of-14 beyond the arc as a team.
McKenzie Williams scored 11 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds for Nettleton, while Aubrey Butler added seven points. The Lady Raiders held a 38-28 rebounding advantage and limited the Lady Bulldogs to 34.4 percent shooting, but were hampered by 21 turnovers.
Anna Trusty scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Greenwood, followed by Carly Sexton with 13 points.
Greenwood led 19-11 after the first quarter. Nettleton closed the gap early in the second quarter, only to see Greenwood end the quarter on a run.
Paragould played Siloam Springs later Wednesday in another first-round game.
Riverside 44, Acorn 33
RECTOR – Riverside pulled away from Acorn in the second half for a 44-33 victory in the Class 2A girls’ state basketball tournament.
The Lady Rebels (31-8) outscored the Lady Tigers (26-7) 13-6 in the third quarter to take a 31-18 lead. Riverside advances into Friday’s quarterfinals, where the Lady Rebels will play Mount Vernon-Enola or Yellville-Summit at 7 p.m.
Gracie Washington scored 11 points for Riverside on 11-of-14 shooting at the free throw line. Freshmen Ryley Eakins and Carly Jo Womack combined for 12 points, scoring seven and five, respectively.
Riverside led 18-12 at halftime.
Marmaduke played Rison later Wednesday in another first round game. In Tuesday’s late action, Fordyce defeated Rector 41-31.
East Poinsett County ousted Fordyce 66-46 in Tuesday’s late boys games. Late boys’ games Wednesday included Rector-Acorn and Bay-Dierks.
Class 3A state
LAMAR – Episcopal Collegiate took control in the second quarter Wednesday on the way to a 51-32 victory over Manila in the first round of the Class 3A girls’ state basketball tournament.
Manila (20-12) led 13-10 after the first quarter. Episcopal rallied to lead 30-17 at halftime and held a 37-26 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
In the 3A boys’ tournament Wednesday, Rivercrest upset Episcopal 63-56. The Colts led 30-27 at halftime and 49-41 after the third quarter.
In other boys’ games Wednesday, Newport played Central Arkansas Christian and Manila battled Rose Bud. Osceola exited the tournament Tuesday night with a 67-53 loss to Riverview.