Blazers leaning on stingy defense

JONESBORO — Valley View’s defense has played so well this fall, head coach Sean Cockrell isn’t sure the Blazers could have done much more on that side of the football in the first seven games.
Four 5A-East conference opponents have combined to score 27 points against the Blazers. Two failed to score at all, another reached the end zone late in the game, and defending conference champion Wynne scored one of its three touchdowns on defense in a hard-fought 21-6 victory over Valley View.
None of the four could muster 300 total yards against the Blazers’ defense.
“I think they’ve played as well as they can play,” said Cockrell, whose team travels to Greene County Tech tonight. “Obviously we have room to get better, but when you don’t give up many yards and you don’t give up very many points, you’re doing everything you can, and we get put in some bad situations when we turn it over or we don’t kick it deep sometimes because we’re scared of their returners, and we have to defend half a field.”
Cockrell said this year’s defense has played well enough to earn comparisons to the 2019 unit that gave up only 92 points in the regular season as Valley View went 10-0.
The Blazers (5-2, 3-1 conference) allowed 79 points in non-conference play against Southaven, Miss., Harding Academy and Rivercrest, teams with a combined 15-6 record. They held Harding Academy and Rivercrest under their season scoring averages as Valley View won both games.
In 5A-East play, Valley View has shut out Forrest City (37-0) and Brookland (28-0). The Blazers limited Paragould to a second-half touchdown in a 35-6 victory. Wynne’s offensive touchdowns came on a 55-yard pass in the first quarter and a 29-yard quarterback sneak with less than two minutes left in the fourth.
Senior end Mario Crawford (6-4, 225) leads the defensive line. A Division I recruit attracting interest from Tulane, Army, Air Force and Memphis, among others, Crawford has 40 tackles (10 for loss) in five games. He was dominant last week against Brookland with 14 tackles (three for loss), a blocked punt and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Cockrell said Crawford creates openings for senior inside linebackers Jaden Wells and Cooper Lutz as well as others.
“He’s just hard to handle one on one. If you double-team him, then you leave Jaden or Cooper or somebody else unblocked,” Cockrell said. “He really gives us an advantage, especially being on the edge there when it’s third and long and we feel like it’s a passing down. We can move him outside and send him off the edge, and he’s really fast.”
Senior lineman Xander Higginbotham has the versatility to move between nose guard and end in Valley View’s 4-3 scheme, Cockrell said, and junior lineman Lejavian Ervin has been a steady contributor after moving from running back. Senior Tom B. Smith also rotates on the line.
“We’re not very big, especially on the D-line, so we move those guys a lot. We slant them and move them,” Cockrell said. “We’re not a big blitzing team, but we have blitzed some. We try to really just play a gap defense where everybody has their gap and reading their keys.”
Wells (6-1, 230) and Lutz (5-8, 222) are Valley View’s top tacklers with 79 and 61, respectively, and Wells has 11 tackles for loss.
Sophomore Brian Huff (6-2, 205) and senior Layne Rains are the outside linebackers. Huff has 40 tackles, five behind the line of scrimmage, and returned an interception for the winning score against Rivercrest.
“Jaden Wells and Cooper Lutz are our two inside guys. They basically run the defense, know the ins and outs of it, make all the calls for us. They’ve been really good on the inside,” Cockrell said. “Layne Rains and Brian Huff are our two outside linebackers. Huff has played really well for a sophomore. I see him becoming a Division I player in the next few years. Layne Rains has run the ball for us some, too, but he’s really been a good outside presence for us because he has some speed and kind of shuts down that side of the field.”
Junior cornerback Dekwon Gallaway has been a staple at his position, Cockrell said, and junior safety Carson Winters is the team’s third-leading tackler with 43.
Junior Jay Morman can switch between corner and safety; senior Carson Tosh also plays corner; and senior Drake Sullivan played three quarters at safety last week, Cockrell said. Senior Evan Paxton, who had been a starting safety, is out for the season with an injury.
Valley View has forced 19 turnovers and has scored five defensive/special teams touchdowns, including two last week against Brookland. The Blazers have blocked three punts.
GCT (3-4, 1-3 conference) has lost three games in a row, including last week’s 55-7 loss at Nettleton. Cockrell is concerned about the Eagles’ size on each side of the ball, adding that they typically play the Blazers well.
“We can’t overlook anybody or take anybody lightly. We don’t really score a lot and run it up on people,” Cockrell said. “We’re going to be in every game, lean on the defense and do what we can.”