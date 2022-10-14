Blazers looking to extend win streak

BROOKLAND — Valley View won what most expect to be a key game in the 5A-East conference football race last week, edging Wynne 21-20 in overtime.
Coach Sean Cockrell describes tonight’s game at Brookland as being just as important as the Blazers battle for position in the league standings.
“We’ve talked about it enough and just kind of told the team, ‘Hey, it’s so exciting, congrats that we won,’ but it really just set us up for something great. It didn’t really do anything for us right now,” Cockrell said. “If we come back and lose this week, that game was for nothing. We haven’t done anything great yet, but we’ve set ourselves up for something great hopefully if we can continue to play well.”
The Blazers will take a five-game winning streak to Jordan’s Stadium for their fifth all-time meeting with the Bearcats. Kickoff for Brookland’s Homecoming game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Valley View (5-1, 3-0 conference) defeated Wynne for only the second time in nine all-time meetings when Matt McMullen scored on a 3-yard run and Brody Dix kicked the extra point in overtime. Cockrell, who left the stadium in the third quarter because of chest pains, shortness of breath and numbness in his hands and feet, said he watched the game’s conclusion on his phone in a hospital bed.
Tests at the hospital went well, Cockrell said.
“I thought it was a heart attack and it ended up being stress, anxiety, a panic attack, something like that,” Cockrell said. “Hopefully that’s all it was. Everything came back good. I should be good to go.”
Valley View and Batesville are tied atop the 5A-East at 3-0 in league play, followed by Nettleton, Southside and Wynne at 2-1.
While the Blazers are looking to extend their winning streak, the Bearcats (1-5, 0-3 conference) are looking to snap a five-game losing streak after falling 28-3 at Southside last week. Brookland managed only 110 total yards in the loss.
“Offensively we still haven’t found who we are and what we are. That’s evident by the score,” first-year Brookland coach Mark Hindsley said. “Some nights we feel like we have, and some nights we don’t feel like we’re even close. I think we’re still trying to reach for what we can do offensively. Making plays on defense, I think we’re in position. I think we’re where we need to be and we just have trouble finishing the play.”
Southside became the first opponent to keep Joseph Wright, the Bearcats’ 220-pound senior running back, out of the end zone this season.
Wright finished with a season-low 49 yards rushing. He spent much of the night taking snaps as the quarterback in Brookland’s “wildcat” offense.
Hindsley indicated Brookland will try something different this evening.
“We started figuring out that most of our offensive production was coming from direct snaps in our wildcat look,” Hindsley said. “We thought, well, we’ll try to be really smart football coaches and since that’s where most of our offensive production is coming from, why don’t we stay in that for the majority of the game? Some things work and some things don’t. We didn’t feel like it worked the way we wanted it to work, so we crossed that off our list. It’s just a package.”
Running behind an offensive line that averages 250 pounds from tackle to tackle, Wright has 649 yards rushing and eight touchdowns through six games. He averages 5.2 yards per carry.
Last week the Blazers yielded 267 rushing yards against Wynne, 49 under the Yellowjackets’ pre-game average.
“We worry about stopping the run, but we played one of the best running offenses last week and I think we held our own, so maybe we’re a little better at it than I think,” Cockrell said. “It always worries you when they can get in a spread and then have somebody like Joseph Wright to run the football, whether they’re putting him at quarterback or at running back. That scares you a lot and defensively, they’re really big up front and they stay real deep in the secondary, so they don’t let you get by them.”
Hindsley’s concerns begin with defending Valley View quarterback Carson Turley, a junior who leads the Blazers in rushing in addition to orchestrating their passing game.
Turley has completed 53.5 percent of his passes for 835 yards and eight touchdowns, with four interceptions. He has 526 yards and seven touchdowns rushing.
Junior running back Slade Caldwell is Valley View’s second-leading rusher with 361 yards after running for 127 yards on 20 carries last week. Seniors Jackson Harmon and Mark Wilson have combined to catch 29 passes for 602 yards and eight touchdowns.
Senior Carson Winters and junior Brian Huff lead Valley View’s defense with 52 and 47 tackles, respectively.
“They’re a good ball team. I think they have one of the most dual-threat quarterbacks in the state,” Hindsley said. “That dude is unbelievable, watching him on film, just the quickness and the big-play ability he has over the top. Then you talk about their running back and he just hits it like a missile. He’s really impressive. They’re an impressive bunch.”
Valley View won three of its four previous meetings with Brookland, including last year’s 28-0 decision. The Bearcats prevailed 12-7 two years ago when the teams last met in Brookland.
“This one is just as important as last week,” Cockrell said. “It’s the next one and we know we’re going to get their best game. They’re going to play us extremely hard. Our kids have to be ready.”