Blazers looking to extend win streak

Valley View’s Slade Caldwell tries to fend off Wynne’s AV Jones (23) on a fourth-quarter carry during last week’s game. The Blazers travel to Brookland this evening.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Valley View won what most expect to be a key game in the 5A-East conference football race last week, edging Wynne 21-20 in overtime.

Coach Sean Cockrell describes tonight’s game at Brookland as being just as important as the Blazers battle for position in the league standings.

