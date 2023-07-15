Blazers' Nwokeji shows big-play ability

JONESBORO — Valley View’s Jonathan Nwokeji gained control of the ball about 20 yards from the goal, closely shadowed by a pair of Harrison defenders in the final minutes of overtime at the Class 5A state soccer tournament in May.
Nwokeji made a move to his right to find an opening and fired a shot that just slipped past the Goblins’ diving goalkeeper with 2:17 remaining in the extra period, giving the Blazers a 3-2 victory in the first round.
“We were in overtime, it was a golden goal situation, and I was just thinking we needed a goal. I got it around the 18-yard box and so I turned and just shot,” Nwokeji recalled. “Not many thoughts were going through my head. It was just from me playing soccer so long, I think.”
The game-winner against Harrison was the last of 11 goals this season for Nwokeji, a freshman who is the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year.
Valley View coach Ron Teat described the game-winning goal against Harrison as an example of Nwokeji’s big-play ability.
“Going into that overtime, having that type of player who is going to will his way to go score, it just says a lot,” Teat said. “I think he grew up a whole lot in that aspect of the game as the season went on with older kids and him being able to play physical with them. It was a great opportunity for him, a great opportunity for us to move on to the next round.”
Nwokeji was the team’s third-leading scorer as Valley View (15-9-1) finished second in the 5A-East and reached the quarterfinals of the 5A state tournament. He follows older brother Josh, a standout two years ago on the Blazers’ 2021 state championship team, in earning Newcomer of the Year honors on the Best Under The Sun team.
Teat said Josh Nwokeji’s success as a Blazer freshman added some pressure for Jonathan this year.
“Obviously he’s a very talented player, mature for his age, a physical player. I thought for a ninth-grader he played really well, really composed, and did a lot of great things for us,” Teat said. “Any time you have to come to a team as a ninth-grader, it’s tough, but especially for him. He has a brother who came in and did it and is having a lot of success playing for Nashville SC (academy).
“I think that adds a little bit of pressure because obviously he wants to make his own name, but he doesn’t want to live in the shadow of his brother, too. I thought he did a good job not doing that. He is a different player than his brother. He does some things a lot better than his brother and obviously there are some things that he needs to work on.”
While his golden goal in the state tournament was the obvious highlight, Nwokeji scored in eight other games for the Blazers. He recorded a hat trick during a victory over Batesville.
Nwokeji is accustomed to high-level club competition through his association with the Lobos Rush of Collierville, Tenn., but not to being so much younger than most on the field as he was at Valley View.
“With high school, it’s different. I think the main difference is just the people you’re playing with and the age difference,” he said. “You’re playing boys who are older than you and sometimes more experienced, like seniors, and I was a freshman.”
While they posted similar statistics as Blazer freshmen in terms of goals scored, Teat said Jonathan and Josh Nwokeji have different playing styles.
“Jonathan has a little bit bigger frame than Josh did, and Josh had that first step and quickness that Jonathan doesn’t have. But Jonathan has a little bit more physical aspect to him,” Teat said. “He’s got a nose for the ball inside the 6-yard box to finish, where Josh could get by you and shoot it from a lot of different areas.
“Jonathan did a really good job of playing with his back to the goal, but also looking for space, running off into space. I think his vision is a little better than Josh’s was in the aspect of just finding that open space and running to that space.”
Ten of Nwokeji’s goals came during 5A-East conference play, helping Valley View post a 12-2 record for second place behind Searcy.
Valley View started the season slowly, dropping six of its first 10 contests. The Blazers won their last six regular-season contests, rallying from a two-goal halftime deficit to defeat Greene County Tech in the regular-season finale, and then ousted Harrison before losing 3-0 to Hot Springs Lakeside in the 5A state quarterfinals.
“I feel like we got a lot better at the end of the season,” Nwokeji said. “At the beginning of the season, I’d say there wasn’t as much unity, but as the season went on we were able to play better together.”