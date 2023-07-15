Blazers' Nwokeji shows big-play ability

Valley View’s Jonathan Nwokeji, shown during the Class 5A state soccer tournament, is the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View’s Jonathan Nwokeji gained control of the ball about 20 yards from the goal, closely shadowed by a pair of Harrison defenders in the final minutes of overtime at the Class 5A state soccer tournament in May.

Nwokeji made a move to his right to find an opening and fired a shot that just slipped past the Goblins’ diving goalkeeper with 2:17 remaining in the extra period, giving the Blazers a 3-2 victory in the first round.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com