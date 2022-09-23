JONESBORO — Valley View won two vastly different games leading into 5A-East conference play.

After falling 51-35 to Harding Academy in their opener, the Blazers made a few position changes on defense that helped during a 16-2 victory at Poplar Bluff, Mo. They built an 18-point halftime lead two weeks ago at Rivercrest and held on for a 37-34 victory.

