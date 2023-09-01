JONESBORO — Valley View put impressive numbers on the scoreboard and the stat sheet last week, although not enough to topple Harding Academy.

The Blazers passed for 531 yards and rushed for 135 as they tried to keep pace with the Wildcats in Searcy. Senior quarterback Carson Turley accounted for five touchdowns, four passing, and threw for 452 yards.

