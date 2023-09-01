JONESBORO — Valley View put impressive numbers on the scoreboard and the stat sheet last week, although not enough to topple Harding Academy.
The Blazers passed for 531 yards and rushed for 135 as they tried to keep pace with the Wildcats in Searcy. Senior quarterback Carson Turley accounted for five touchdowns, four passing, and threw for 452 yards.
Harding Academy led most of the night, however, and pulled away from a third-quarter tie to prevail 55-40 in another high-scoring meeting between the teams. Last season the Wildcats won 51-35 in Jonesboro.
“We played hard, played a lot of kids. A lot of kids got in the game, had stats and got to experience that, but at the end of it they were just a better football team than we were and found a way to win,” Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said. “They continue to do that. That’s where we have to get a little bit better.”
The Blazers (0-1) host Poplar Bluff, Mo., (0-1) in their home opener this evening. Kickoff at Central Dealerships Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Turley, an all-state selection last season, set a Valley View record for passing yardage in the opener. Cockrell said Turley sat out much of the first quarter after a hit to the head and cramped up at the start of the fourth, so most of his statistics came in the second and third quarters.
“About two and a half quarters is all he played and had those stats, so it’s a pretty big deal,” Cockrell said. “We talked to the kids and that’s not going to be the norm. We don’t play a lot of people who kick the ball out of the end zone on a kickoff and you have to go 80 yards every time. They scored so many points that we got that many opportunities as well.
“It was a different game, but Carson played unbelievable and we had a lot of guys offensively do it for sure.”
Six Valley View receivers caught passes, four scored a receiving touchdown and three finished with more than 100 yards receiving. Andrew Jones (139), Drew Gartman (116) and Zakhi Ervin (102) all went over the century mark in receiving yards.
Turley’s touchdown passes covered 80, 80, 18 and 89 yards.
“A lot of it is we’re calling a run play with a pass option on there and Carson usually makes great decisions,” Cockrell said. “With the way they were playing us, it was the pass option more than it was the run.”
Harding Academy quarterback Owen Miller threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score. Isaac Baker and Wyatt Simmons ran for two touchdowns each.
“We’re really inexperienced defensively and to come out of the gate and play somebody that executes like they do is really tough. We’re really young in the secondary,” Cockrell said. “We try to do some things, try to make adjustments, and when you haven’t really prepared for it that much, it’s tough. It’s a little bit of inexperience and we have to get a lot better, but also give a lot of credit to what they do.”
After giving up 51 points against Harding Academy last year, Valley View kept Poplar Bluff out of the end zone the following week in a 16-2 victory. Cockrell hopes to see a defensive turnaround again this season with the Mules making the trip to Jonesboro.
Cockrell said the Blazers have made some personnel moves on both sides of the ball this week and may have more next week before they play Rivercrest in their non-conference finale. Valley View opens 5A-East conference play Sept. 22 at Paragould.
“There will be some changes and I’ve said it before, and we talk as a staff, there are going to be changes all the way through until we get to Paragould, finding those right guys at certain positions and finding that depth,” Cockrell said. “This is the time to do it and hopefully we can win one or two of these games, but if not, as long as we get better and we find those guys who fit what we need to do, we’ll be ready for conference play.”
Poplar Bluff, which was 6-6 last season, opened the season with a 34-13 home loss to Park Hills (Mo.) Central. The Mules trailed 14-7 at halftime and 28-7 in the second half against the Rebels, who reached Missouri’s Class 3 quarterfinals last season.
Cockrell said the Mules have good size and run a balanced offense.
“They’re very big on the offensive and defensive lines. They’ve got a really good linebacker in No. 1 (Logan Hite), he was an all-state linebacker last year. They’re going to be tough,” Cockrell said. “I think they’re better than what they were last year. The quarterback can run a little bit and throw it a little bit better. They’ve got some receivers who can stretch the field. They’re going to be really tough.”