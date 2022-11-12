Blazers outlast Cardinals in 5A playoffs

JONESBORO — Valley View's first state playoff victory in Class 5A was anything but ordinary.
The Blazers trailed in every quarter Friday night, yet also led by as many as 10 points during the second half of a back-and-forth battle with Farmington. In the end, one of Valley View's longest plays of the season helped make the difference.
Carson Turley's 87-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Harmon with 2:57 remaining in the game proved decisive, enabling the Blazers to outlast the Cardinals 41-39 at Central Dealerships Stadium.
Valley View (9-2) moves into the quarterfinals with a home game next Friday against Camden Fairview (9-2). Friday's victory was the Blazers' first in the postseason since 2013, when they played in Class 4A, and it was also their first playoff victory under coach Sean Cockrell.
"Everybody kind of counted us out. I think everybody had us picked to lose across the state, talking about how good Farmington is, and obviously they were," Cockrell said. "We probably knew it was going to be a shootout. Obviously, we wanted to be on the upper end of it and we were, thank goodness."
Down 39-35, the Blazers gained possession at their 13-yard line on Jay Morman's third interception of the game. With only one timeout, Valley View had 3:11 to cover 87 yards.
The Blazers needed just 14 seconds.
Harmon caught Turley's pass around the Valley View 35-yard line with a couple of steps on Cardinal defensive back Lawson DeVault. He turned slightly near midfield to push back DeVault and outran the defender to the end zone.
"It was just a slant and up. We drew it up perfectly and it worked," Harmon said. "I had the inside release, and I was wide open."
Cockrell was a little surprised the play went the distance.
"Once Harmon caught it, I thought, 'Man, he's probably going to get caught,' but he kept him off," Cockrell said. "Unbelievable job by him and it was a great throw obviously. Once Harmon got it, what a great job of getting to the end zone on that."
The play provided what turned out to be the last of five lead changes, but Farmington (7-4) needed only a field goal to win after the extra point failed because of a high snap.
After falling on a short kickoff at their 42, the Cardinals picked up a first down at the Valley View 46. A completion that lost two yards and two incomplete passes left Farmington facing fourth-and-12 at the 48.
Under pressure from blitzing linebacker Brian Huff, Cameron Vanzant was hurried into a throw that fell incomplete with 1:22 remaining, giving the ball to the Blazers. Valley View pounded out a first down with 1:04 remaining and the celebration was on for the home team.
"I knew this team was special. They just kept fighting," Cockrell said. "It looked grim there at 39-35. Everybody probably counted us out at that point, but we came back and made a play."
Turley threw two touchdown passes and Matt McMullen scored two of Valley View's rushing touchdowns. Vanzant threw two touchdown passes to Peyton Funk and Cooper Gardenhire scored on two short runs for the Cardinals, who averaged 43 points in the regular season.
Cockrell was apprehensive when Farmington swiftly moved 73 yards on its opening drive, taking an 8-0 lead on Gardenhire's 1-yard run and a two-point conversion, but the Cardinals did not reach the end zone again in the first half.
Morman returned an interception 32 yards for Valley View's first touchdown with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
"He didn't play all the second half last week because he's got a hurt foot. We told him we needed him at safety this week, and he's been playing corner all year," Cockrell said. "He comes in, gets three picks and there's no telling how many tackles he had, just played an unbelievable game."
After a Farmington field goal in the second quarter, Turley fired a 71-yard pass to Andrew Jones to put the Blazers on the 8-yard line. McMullen scored on a 4-yard run with 9:37 left in the second quarter, giving Valley View a 14-11 lead that stood at halftime.
The Cardinals regained the lead 20 seconds into the second half when defensive back Andrew White grabbed an interception off a deflection and scored on a 31-yard return. Valley View answered less than a minute later when Slade Caldwell took Turley's option pitch and scored on a 50-yard run.
Capitalizing on a short punt, the Blazers pushed their lead to 28-18 when Turley fired a 16-yard touchdown pass to Mark Wilson with 5:03 left in the third quarter. Farmington countered with a 65-yard touchdown drive capped by Vanzant's 4-yard touchdown pass to Funk at the 1:54 mark.
Morman's third interception gave Valley View possession at the Cardinals' 33. McMullen scored on a 26-yard run less than a minute into the fourth quarter, extending Valley View's lead to 35-25.
Farmington pulled within three points again on Vanzant's 4-yard touchdown pass to Funk on fourth down. The Cardinals stuffed the Blazers' next possession and took over at the Valley View 11 after Hayden Bentley blocked a punt.
Gardenhire scored on a 2-yard run on fourth down, giving the Cardinals a 39-35 lead with 5:43 to play. Farmington had a chance to put the game away after a fourth-down stop at the Blazers' 41 with 4:33 to play, but two runs lost three yards.
Morman came down with the ball at the 13 when the Cardinals tried a deep pass on third down, setting up Turley's go-ahead touchdown pass to Harmon.
"They average 43 a game, so you knew they were going to score, but them scoring basically twice on defense didn't help at all," Cockrell said. "We overcame those things and came back. Our defense stepped up when we needed them to there."