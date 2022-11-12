Blazers outlast Cardinals in 5A playoffs

Valley View's Jackson Harmon celebrates with teammates after catching an 87-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Farmington. The Blazers defeated the Cardinals 41-39.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View's first state playoff victory in Class 5A was anything but ordinary.

The Blazers trailed in every quarter Friday night, yet also led by as many as 10 points during the second half of a back-and-forth battle with Farmington. In the end, one of Valley View's longest plays of the season helped make the difference.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com