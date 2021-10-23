PARAGOULD — Valley View defeated Greene County Tech 17-0 Friday night for its second consecutive shutout victory and third of the season.
The Blazers (6-2, 4-1 conference) have given up only 27 points in five conference games. All of their shutouts have come in 5A-East play against Forrest City, Brookland and GCT.
Valley View’s offense broke through after a scoreless first quarter. Grayson Becker took Carson Turley’s screen pass 29 yards for a touchdown with 8:17 remaining in the first half, followed by Jose Mendoza’s extra point for a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Blazers’ next scoring opportunity came after they recovered a fumble at the Eagles’ 14-yard line in the third quarter. Turley scored on a 1-yard run as Valley View extended its lead to 14-0.
Another stop led to the Blazers’ final score as Mendoza kicked a 36-yard field goal with 3:21 remaining in the game.