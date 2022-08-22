Blazers prevail 21-6 in benefit game

Valley View’s Carson Turley throws a pass over Pocahontas’ Tripp Risley during the first half of Friday’s benefit game at Central Dealerships Stadium. Valley View won 21-6.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View coach Sean Cockrell liked his team’s effort during Friday night’s football benefit game and figures the Blazers will improve their execution.

Junior quarterback Carson Turley threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sophomore quarterback Drew Gartman ran for a touchdown in the second half as Valley View defeated Pocahontas 21-6 at Central Dealerships Stadium.