Blazers prevail 21-6 in benefit game

JONESBORO — Valley View coach Sean Cockrell liked his team’s effort during Friday night’s football benefit game and figures the Blazers will improve their execution.
Junior quarterback Carson Turley threw two touchdown passes in the first half and sophomore quarterback Drew Gartman ran for a touchdown in the second half as Valley View defeated Pocahontas 21-6 at Central Dealerships Stadium.
Pocahontas struck first on Reagan Womack’s short touchdown run, but the Blazers answered on Turley’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Laird Cullen with 4:58 left in the first quarter.
Turley found Jay Morman on fourth down for a 7-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, with Wyatt Oldham kicking the point-after touchdown for a 14-6 halftime lead. Gartman scored on a 54-yard run in the third quarter and Dix added the PAT.
“I thought the physicality was there, the effort was there,” Cockrell said. “We’ve got a lot of technique that we have to work on, especially on the D-line and with the inside linebackers, but I felt good about the defense all the way around to only give up six points to those guys.
“We caused some turnovers and then offensively getting behind the chains early kind of hurt us on a couple of drives, just penalties like offsides from a receiver or a lineman downfield, those little things. Penalties are one of those things that can be corrected. We were kind of limited in what we called offensively, but what we did call, I thought it went well and we had a bunch of guys touch the ball, so that was big.”
Valley View opens the season Friday night against Harding Academy at Central Dealerships Stadium, while Pocahontas travels to Batesville Southside.
Harding Academy won the Class 3A state title in each of the past three seasons before moving up to Class 4A this year. The Blazers took a 31-30 victory over the Wildcats last season by stopping a two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in the game.