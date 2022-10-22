Blazers prevail on late TD pass

Valley View's TJ Starks crosses the goal line on a tie-breaking 19-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of Friday night's game. The Blazers defeated Southside 21-14.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View cleared another hurdle Friday night in the 5A-East conference race, though not without considerable difficulty.

Conference newcomer Southside battled the Blazers on even terms deep into the fourth quarter at Central Dealerships Stadium. Carson Turley's 19-yard touchdown pass to TJ Starks with 3:14 remaining in the game provided the margin of victory as Valley View prevailed 21-14.