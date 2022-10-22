Blazers prevail on late TD pass

JONESBORO — Valley View cleared another hurdle Friday night in the 5A-East conference race, though not without considerable difficulty.
Conference newcomer Southside battled the Blazers on even terms deep into the fourth quarter at Central Dealerships Stadium. Carson Turley's 19-yard touchdown pass to TJ Starks with 3:14 remaining in the game provided the margin of victory as Valley View prevailed 21-14.
The Blazers (7-1, 5-0 conference) forced a turnover on downs on the Southerners' final drive and churned out a first down to seal their seventh consecutive victory. Valley View maintained sole possession of first place in the 5A-East and clinched a berth in the state playoffs.
Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said he anticipated a tough game from Southside (4-4, 2-3 conference), which was coming off a one-point loss to Nettleton. The Southerners tied the game at 14 late in the second quarter and the score didn't change again until the Blazers' late touchdown pass.
"I knew all week. That team's scary and they play incredibly hard," Cockrell said. "Give them a lot of credit for the struggles that we had, especially defense in the first half and offense in the second half.
"I was so proud of our kids. We challenged them at halftime. They came out and they played physical, and we did what we had to do to win."
Southside, which churned out scoring drives of 56 and 83 yards in the first half, was in position to take the lead late in the third quarter after a pass interference penalty put the Southerners on the Blazers' 10. Valley View linebacker Brian Huff ended the threat by stripping the ball away from a Southside running back with 13 seconds left in the period.
Unable to move, the Blazers punted, and the Southerners took over at the Valley View 44 with 11:27 left in the game. Southside faced fourth-and-2 at the Blazers' 26 before back-to-back false start penalties forced the Southerners to punt.
Valley View moved from its 6 to its 38 before punting to Southside, which took over at its 25 with 4:03 remaining. The Southerners lost a fumble that the Blazers' Jay Morman recovered at the 27 with 3:57 to go.
On second down from the 19, Turley found Starks wide open for the lone score of the second half.
"It was a run-pass (option). Carson could have handed it off, but he saw it," Cockrell said. "He makes great decisions for us, and he played great tonight once again. He saw (Starks) running down the middle of the field and put a good ball on him."
Valley View drove 57 yards in nine plays on its first drive, scoring on Turley's 5-yard run with 8:29 remaining in the first quarter. Southside responded with 5:04 remaining in the period on Savion Hall's 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Jennings, tying the game 7-7.
Slade Caldwell's 30-yard touchdown run gave the Blazers a 14-7 lead with 4:15 left in the second quarter. Southside answered again as Seth Case scored on to cap a 12-play, 83-yard drive with 1:33 remaining in the first half.
The Blazers close the regular season by playing two of the three teams presently tied for second place in the 5A-East standings. Valley View hosts Nettleton (7-1, 4-1 conference) next Friday, then visits Batesville (6-2, 4-1) the following week.
"With five wins in the conference, it clinches, and we know we're going to the playoffs, but I told the kids we're not done yet," Cockrell said. "We've got two big games coming up."