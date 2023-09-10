JONESBORO — Valley View left no doubt this time.
After squeaking past Rivercrest in each of the past two seasons, the Blazers rolled past the Colts Friday night at Central Dealerships Stadium. Valley View quarterback Carson Turley tossed two touchdown passes and his teammates scored five rushing touchdowns in a 47-25 victory to close non-conference play.
Head coach Sean Cockrell was especially pleased with Valley View’s defense against an opponent that scored 80 points in its first two games.
One of Rivercrest’s touchdowns Friday came on a 100-yard fumble return and the last went on the scoreboard with just over five minutes remaining. The Blazers held the Colts to six points over the second and third quarters.
“Great, great team win. I thought defensively we played lights out,” Cockrell said. “They got a cheap one there at the end and they got a cheap one taking that ball from Turley in the end zone, but other than that, I thought we played great all the way around. We’ve got to really clear up some special teams stuff, but other than that, it was really, really good.”
The teams appeared headed for another close finish at halftime, when Valley View led 21-18, but the Blazers (2-1) were dominant in the second half.
Taking the second half kickoff, the Blazers drove for a touchdown and a 10-point lead. Turley threw a 13-yard pass to Andrew Jones to put Valley View on the 3-yard line and Zane Guthrie scored on the next play with 8:07 left in the period.
“We talked about it at halftime, that we really have to go down and score on the first drive, and we did that,” Cockrell said. “That really helped, and we just kept putting our foot down and didn’t let them get back into it. We played really, really good defense.”
Rivercrest (1-2) started its next drive on the Valley View 34 after a short kickoff and return. The Colts drove inside the 10, but linebacker Dax Webb knocked down a pass on fourth-and-6 from the 9.
Valley View scored again in two plays. Turley sprinted around left end for 74 yards and Anthony Feliz covered the remaining 17 on the next snap, giving the Blazers a 35-18 edge with 3:30 remaining in the quarter.
Rivercrest coach Johnny Fleming’s primary concern was slowing Turley, something the Colts found difficult.
“The quarterback, he made plays with his feet and with his arm,” Fleming said. “We knew we had to contain him one way or the other, and when you can do both, it’s hard to beat a team.”
Valley View took over at the Rivercrest 30 after the first of Ryland Ramsey’s two interceptions. Guthrie scored on a 2-yard run with 11:56 remaining in the game, moving the score to 41-18.
Ramsey’s second interception put the Blazers on the Colts’ 25. Drew Gartman’s 19-yard quarterback keeper on fourth down gave Valley View its final points with more than eight minutes to play.
Rivercrest closed the scoring when Michael Rainer took Cavonta Washington’s short shovel pass six yards with 5:12 left in the game.
The teams traded scores in the first half. Rivercrest struck first when Rainer caught Washington’s shovel pass running to his left, reversed field to his right and scored from 20 yards at the 10:31 mark.
Valley View responded with a touchdown drive. Turley’s 38-yard pass to Jones put the Blazers on the Rivercrest 6 and he threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Zakhi Ervin, followed by Brody Dix’s extra point for a 7-6 lead.
The Blazers held on downs inside their 10 and mounted another drive to the edge of the end zone, but Turley was ruled to have fumbled before scoring. Rivercrest’s Jayden Young picked up the ball in the end zone and sprinted 100 yards to score as time ran out in the first quarter.
“He said he was in, but it is what it is,” Cockrell said “We told him hey, just take the ball and hand it to the official next time and we’ll be good to go.”
Turley got the Blazers going again with a 41-yard pass to Ervin. Gartman scored on a 2-yard run and Valley View led 14-12 after the extra point.
Rivercrest regained the lead at 18-14 on Washington’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Budda Harris with 6:37 left in the second quarter. Following an exchange of punts, the Blazers started their go-ahead drive at their 45 with 2:40 remaining in the half.
Turley’s 27-yard pass to TJ Starks moved the Blazers inside the 30. He lofted a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 1:47 remaining, setting the halftime score after the extra point.
“He’s just unbelievable. He’s just a great player,” Cockrell said of Turley. “He does everything right, makes us better. We’re going to go as long as he wants to go, and he’s going to make everyone around him better.”
Rivercrest played without linebacker/running back Marcus Slayton because of an injury and running back Koby Turner suffered an ankle injury early in the game, Fleming said.
“We had some guys out, but I’m sure they did too,” Fleming said. “That’s just part of football.”
Valley View is off next Friday before starting its 5A-East conference slate Sept. 22 at Paragould. Rivercrest also has an open date before starting 4A-3 conference play at home against Pocahontas.