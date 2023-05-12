Blazers pull away for first-round victory

MARION — Valley View responded quickly to its first brush with adversity in the Class 5A state baseball tournament.
After watching Mountain Home score three runs in the top of the first inning Thursday, the Blazers answered with three in the bottom of the inning to take momentum away from the underdog Bombers. Valley View took the lead with an eight-run fourth inning and went on to win 13-3 in six innings.
Coach Josh Allison was pleased with the Blazers’ rapid response to the Bombers’ quick start.
“It doesn’t matter what your season is once you get into these type of games,” Allison said. “Nerves can take over. We got hit in the mouth and we hit them right back in the top of the first, so that got us awake.”
Valley View, the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East conference, will have to wait until Saturday to play its quarterfinal game against Benton. Four first-round games that were not played Thursday because of inclement weather will take place today, according to an announcement Thursday night.
The Blazers will play 5A-South runner-up Benton on Saturday at 3 p.m. Valley View (27-4) defeated Benton 17-1 in March.
Mountain Home (18-10) scored three runs on four hits in the first inning. Blazer starting pitcher Slade Caldwell threw 38 pitches in the inning and Allison went to Eli Crecelius, who shut out the Bombers over the last five innings.
“I thought Slade threw fine. They just kind of found some holes, not anything great,” Allison said. “We just gave them a little different look with the righty, with Eli. We got Slade out in time to possibly bring him back for the third day.”
Valley View wasted no time evening the score in the bottom of the first. Drew Gartman led off with a single and the Bombers misplayed Caldwell’s hard-hit ball to first base, putting runners on first and third base.
Caldwell stole second base before Lawson Ward hit an RBI single. Owen Roach’s two-run double tied the score 3-3.
The score remained tied until the Blazers started another rally in the fourth.
Carter Saulsbury drew a walk and Jayde Taylor was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Gartman beat out a bunt with a headfirst slide into first base, loading the bases. Caldwell followed with a single that gave Valley View its first lead at 4-3.
Ward doubled to score two runs and Roach followed with a two-run single that made Valley View’s lead 8-3. Tyler Hoskins hit a two-run double and Taylor’s RBI single gave the Blazers an 11-3 advantage.
“We had good barrels in that inning. We get a bunch of runners on base, it’s bad news for who we’re playing,” Allison said. “The fourth inning, we had really good at-bat after at-bat after at-bat. That was good to see and hopefully we can continue to do that.”
Hoskins single home another run in the fifth. Three Bomber errors gave the Blazers their final run in the sixth, ending the game under the run rule.
Crecelius allowed only one hit, a fifth-inning single. He struck out 10 batters and retired the side in order during three of his five innings.
“He did a really good job of coming in and just being tough to hit,” Allison said. “He was down in the zone, mixed his breaking ball in, and they only had one hit. He was really good.”
Seven of the nine Blazers had at least one hit and each reached base at least once. Ward, Roach and Hoskins had two hits each.
Greene County Tech also advanced in the 5A tournament Thursday, defeating Greenbrier 1-0 in a game played at West Memphis. The Golden Eagles will play Little Rock Christian today at 10 a.m.