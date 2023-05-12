Blazers pull away for first-round victory

Valley View’s Eli Crecelius delivers a pitch to Mountain Home’s Masen Walker during Thursday’s first-round game in the Class 5A state baseball tournament at Marion. Crecelius pitched five shutout innings as the Blazers won 13-3.

MARION — Valley View responded quickly to its first brush with adversity in the Class 5A state baseball tournament.

After watching Mountain Home score three runs in the top of the first inning Thursday, the Blazers answered with three in the bottom of the inning to take momentum away from the underdog Bombers. Valley View took the lead with an eight-run fourth inning and went on to win 13-3 in six innings.

