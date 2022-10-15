Blazers pull away with second-quarter surge

BROOKLAND — Valley View scored four touchdowns in the last four minutes of the second quarter Friday night to take command on its way to a 42-7 victory over Brookland.
Carson Turley threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more touchdowns as the Blazers (6-1, 4-0 conference) claimed sole possession of the 5A-East conference lead. Valley View, which hosts Southside next week, is a game ahead of Nettleton, Wynne and Batesville in the league standings.
Brookland (1-6, 0-4 conference) scored first on its Homecoming after receiving the opening kickoff, driving 68 yards in seven plays. Joseph Wright scored on a 46-yard run as the Bearcats took a 7-0 lead with 8:03 left in the first quarter.
Valley View answered with a 61-yard touchdown drive. Turley scored on a 35-yard run as the Blazers tied the game with 5:09 remaining in the opening period.
The game remained tied until Valley View drove 76 yards in 11 plays in the second quarter. Turley scored on a 1-yard run with 3:32 left in the first half as the Blazers took a 14-7 lead.
Carson Winters' interception set up the Blazers' next score, which came on Turley's 29-yard touchdown pass to Mark Wilson. Linebacker Brian Huff returned a Bearcat fumble 11 yards for another touchdown and a 27-7 lead with 3:08 left in the half.
Valley View wasn't quite through in the first half. The Blazers forced a punt and drove 77 yards in seven plays, scoring on Turley's 5-yard pass to Beau Smith with 11 seconds left in the half. Matt McMullen added the two-point conversion to set the 35-7 halftime score.
Slade Caldwell scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 3-yard run with 9:34 left in the game.