Blazers pull away with second-quarter surge

Valley View linebacker Brian Huff returns a Brookland fumble for a touchdown during the second quarter of Friday night's game at Brookland. Valley View won 42-7.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BROOKLAND — Valley View scored four touchdowns in the last four minutes of the second quarter Friday night to take command on its way to a 42-7 victory over Brookland.

Carson Turley threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more touchdowns as the Blazers (6-1, 4-0 conference) claimed sole possession of the 5A-East conference lead. Valley View, which hosts Southside next week, is a game ahead of Nettleton, Wynne and Batesville in the league standings.