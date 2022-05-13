NASHVILLE — Valley View kept the pressure on Arkadelphia from start to finish Friday in the Class 4A state baseball quarterfinals.
The Blazers pounded out nine hits, had 11 batters reach base after being walked or hit by a pitch, and stole 11 bases to beat the Badgers 12-5.
Defending state champion Valley View (28-6) is one victory from a return trip to the state finals. The Blazers play Shiloh Christian in the semifinals today at noon.
Grayson Becker was 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Valley View offensively. Carter Saulsbury was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base, while Lawson Ward was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Slade Caldwell doubled, stole two bases and scored three runs; Preston Watlington had a hit and an RBI; Cooper Lutz had a double and an RBI; and Tyler Hoskins had an RBI and a stolen base for the Blazers. Drew Gartman finished with three stolen bases.
Caldwell pitched the first four innings, yielding five runs on eight hits while striking out three batters and walking two. Watlington pitched two scoreless innings and Ward worked a scoreless seventh for the Blazers.
After scoring 13 runs in the sixth inning Thursday to finish off Farmington, Valley View put up three runs in the first inning against South Region champion Arkadelphia (18-5). Caldwell led off with a double and Becker’s bunt single put runners on first and third.
Ward followed with an RBI single. Becker scored on an error and Watlington put down another bunt to score the inning’s third run.
Saulsbury’s two-run double gave the Blazers a 5-0 lead in the third inning. The Badgers answered by scoring two runs with two outs in the bottom of the frame.
Stotts walked, stole second, took third on an errant throw and scored on Becker’s bunt in the fourth. Caldwell, who also drew a walk, later scored on Ward’s RBI double to make the score 7-2.
The Badgers battled back with three runs in their half of the fourth, pulling within 7-5 on Tripp Campbell’s two-run triple, but they were unable to score again.
Watlington drew a leadoff walk in the fifth and courtesy runner Nick Deniston later scored on Lutz’s double.
The Blazers added two more runs in the sixth. Becker drew a walk and later scored on an errant throw when he stole third base. Hoskins drove in another run on a sacrifice fly.
Saulsbury singled and Caldwell drew a walk in the seventh, eventually setting the stage for Becker’s two-run single and a 12-5 lead.
Watlington struck out two batters while holding Arkadelphia without a hit during his two-inning stint on the mound. Ward gave up a hit in the seventh before getting the final two outs on a line-drive double play.