JONESBORO — The stakes are high once again for Nettleton and Valley View on the final Friday of October.

While the Raiders and Blazers are also playing for school pride in a budding crosstown rivalry, both are angling for the 5A-East title entering tonight’s game at Central Dealerships Stadium. Valley View would clinch a conference title share with a victory tonight on its home field, while Nettleton would pull into a tie for the league lead by winning.

5A-East standings

;Conf.;Overall

Valley View;5-0;7-1

Nettleton;4-1;7-1

Batesville;4-1;6-2

Wynne;4-1;6-2

Southside;2-3;4-4

Forrest City;1-4;1-7

Brookland;0-5;1-7

Paragould;0-5;1-7

Tonight's games

Nettleton at Valley View

Batesville at Southside

Paragould at Brookland

Forrest City at Wynne

