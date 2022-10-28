JONESBORO — The stakes are high once again for Nettleton and Valley View on the final Friday of October.
While the Raiders and Blazers are also playing for school pride in a budding crosstown rivalry, both are angling for the 5A-East title entering tonight’s game at Central Dealerships Stadium. Valley View would clinch a conference title share with a victory tonight on its home field, while Nettleton would pull into a tie for the league lead by winning.
Nettleton won last year’s meeting 14-7 on the way to the 5A-East title. When the teams met in 2019, Valley View prevailed 20-13 en route to the conference championship.
Both coaches, Valley View’s Sean Cockrell and Nettleton’s Steven Hampton, believe the teams match up well entering the 7 o’clock kickoff.
“I think we match up really well against each other. Both sides have weapons that they can use on both sides of the ball, a lot of speed at the skill positions,” Cockrell said. “Their defensive line is really, really good and I think our offensive line has done a really good job this year, so I think that matches up well, and vice versa. I think it’s two evenly matched teams and I think whoever takes care of the ball is going to have the advantage.”
“I think we match up pretty evenly,” Hampton said. “I was looking at it statistically and we’re both averaging about 33 points a game, and defensively we’re very similar. I think we match up really well.”
Valley View (7-1, 5-0 conference) has won seven in a row since losing 51-35 to Class 4A power Harding Academy in the season opener. Nettleton (7-1, 4-1 conference) has reeled off four wins in a row since Batesville returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown on the final play to beat the Raiders 34-28.
Wynne (6-2, 4-1 conference) and Batesville (6-2, 4-1) are also in the 5A-East hunt as they play Forrest City and Southside, respectively, this evening.
“Nothing is set in stone other than we are in the playoffs, but we could be a one or we could be a four (seed),” Cockrell said. “We have to take care of business and really play well Friday.”
While the teams have played low-scoring games when they met in recent seasons, both have the firepower to put more points on the scoreboard this evening.
Junior quarterback Carson Turley has led Valley View to an average of nearly 33 points per game. Turley has completed 60.9 percent of his passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns, with four interceptions. He’s also the Blazers’ leading rusher with 677 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Junior running back Slade Caldwell has 496 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Senior Matt McMullen, who has five rushing touchdowns, has flourished when the Blazers go to their “jumbo” personnel group.
Seniors Mark Wilson (22 catches, 483 yards, six touchdowns) and Jackson Harmon (24 catches, 327 yards, three touchdowns) are the primary receiving threats.
Hampton said defending the Blazers is difficult with the speed of Turley and Caldwell in the backfield.
“It can put you in a lot of one-on-one situations where you’re going to have to tackle one of those guys in space, which makes it difficult. If you don’t make that tackle, it leads to big runs,” Hampton said. “It’s hard to key on one guy when you have two threats back there who can run the football, and they do a good job scheme-wise of stretching you, almost like triple option-type stuff with bubbles and hitches where Turley has the option to throw the ball after he pulls it (from the running back).”
Nettleton, which averages 33 points, also features several playmakers. Sophomore quarterback Maddox Hampton has completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,468 yards and 20 touchdowns, with four interceptions.
Juniors Quordarius Thompson and Curtez Smith are the top receivers. Thompson has 39 receptions for 707 yards and 10 touchdowns, while Smith has 40 receptions for 700 yards and nine touchdowns.
Senior Ke’Andre Pope is the leading rusher with 759 yards and two touchdowns. Smith, the Raiders’ second-leading rusher with 460 yards, averages 161.5 all-purpose yards per game.
Cockrell said the Raiders have the best passing game the Blazers have seen since the opener against Harding Academy, a game that prompted some position changes on Valley View’s defense.
“There’s a lot of teams here of late that don’t really throw it a lot. We’re having to do a little extra this week in our 7-on-7 stuff, on our passing game recognition stuff, because we haven’t had to do it for a while,” Cockrell said. “They cause problems, give you some fits and do a lot of different things formation-wise that you have to be ready for. It’s definitely the best passing game we’ve seen since week one.”
Hampton said the Blazers look quite a bit different than they did when Harding Academy threw six touchdown passes in the opener.
“There are some things we can take from that, but obviously Valley View has made a lot of changes since then as far as where guys are playing,” Hampton said. “I think that’s benefited them. It seems like they’re getting the guys in the right spot now where they can be the best defense that they can be.”
Both teams also feature defensive standouts. Inside linebackers Carson Winters and Brian Huff have 79 and 67 tackles, respectively, for Valley View, which has yielded only 77 points in its seven-game winning streak.
Senior linebacker Blake Brown and senior defensive lineman Jordan Pigram lead the Raiders. Brown has 89 tackles, while Pigram’s totals include 54 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive back Myles Williams has four interceptions.
The series, which began in 2010, is tied 5-5-1. The teams did not play in 2020 as Nettleton canceled its last three regular-season games because of COVID-19 issues.
Both coaches expressed respect for the other side.
“I think it’s always been a close game and I think both our kids are going to play hard against each other,” Cockrell said. “We know we’re going to get their best and they’re going to get ours. It’s become a great rivalry and we look forward to it.”
“There’s a respect there between the two,” Hampton said. “We know their kids are going to play hard, our kids are going to play hard, and it’s going to be a heck of a game. It’s been that way for the past several years. I don’t think this year will be any different.”