Blazers' Rains shines in soccer debut

JONESBORO — Valley View needed a goalkeeper and Layne Rains felt he needed a spring sport for his senior year of high school.
So, without ever having played soccer or even followed the sport casually, Rains joined his buddies on one of the state’s best Class 4A teams.
“At first I didn’t have any soccer IQ,” Rains said. “I’m not going to lie, I didn’t know anything. But as the season went on and practice went on, they helped me a lot and I really enjoyed it.”
Rains helped the Blazers quite a bit, too, settling into his position and earning Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year honors.
Valley View posted a 16-3-2 record as Rains, who finished with 73 saves, allowed only 16 goals all season. Coach Ron Teat was impressed not only with Rains’ performance in goal, but the way he distributed the ball and brought a calming presence to the defense.
“I might coach another 10 years and not find another Layne who basically just walked off the street and was able to play that position,” Teat said.
Valley View, which won state titles in 2019 and 2021, entered the season with questions at goalkeeper. Last year’s starter graduated and the primary backup switched schools.
Teat told his players to look around the school for a replacement.
“When we found out our keeper wasn’t coming back, everybody was kind of a little upset, wondering, ‘What are we going to do?’” Teat said. “I was like, ‘Look, we’re going to relax. There’s athletes out there, there’s people that you know out there who would fit our mentality, what Coach Teat wants, because you obviously know my mentality.’
“The players did a really good job recruiting him. I heard about it early during football season, so I’d give him a hard time during football season, just, ‘Hey, are you going to come out and do it?’ Once it became tryout time, he came out there and we saw a few things. We knew he had potential and he would give us a good opportunity to move forward.”
While Rains had never played soccer, his experience on the Blazer football team aided his transition to the sport.
An outside linebacker and running back, Rains made 32 tackles defensively and scored two rushing touchdowns on offense as a senior.
“Moving side to side, that’s what you do at outside linebacker, play from sideline to sideline,” Rains said. “It kept me real conditioned, football did, and I think it played a huge part in my success on the soccer field.”
Valley View’s football team also utilized Rains as a punter the last two seasons. He averaged 40.7 yards per punt as a senior, placing eight inside the 20-yard line, and had a 37-yard average as a junior.
Those skills translated to the pitch, too.
“Kicking the ball, that was all punting,” Rains said. “I punted in football, I was the starting punter for two years, and that came naturally for me.”
Teat said he and his assistant coaches decided that if they were going to keep Rains on the team, he would be the No. 1 goalkeeper from day one because he needed all the experience possible.
Rains’ knowledge of the game grew quickly. Teat said Rains made some early mistakes in goal, but was also impressive with his distribution of the ball.
“Obviously we knew he would be able to punt a little bit just from his football experience because he actually does that rugby style punt anyway,” Teat said. “We knew that would be pretty good. But just as the year went on, he was able to understand the game, come out on certain balls that were played through, able to make those big stops.”
Rains helped Valley View win another 4A-North conference title with a 9-0-1 league record. The Blazers went into the Class 4A state tournament with momentum and took a lead over Dardanelle in the first round, only to see the Sand Lizards rally for a 4-3 victory.
While he still thinks about the state tournament setback, Rains enjoyed the season.
“I was pretty pleased we won conference, but during the state tournament we just made major mistakes that we shouldn’t be making,” Rains said. “Other than that, we played really good. We were one of the top teams in the state, really. It just didn’t come through for us in the state tournament.”
Teat wishes he had Rains back for another season.
“I don’t get amazed very often, but what he was able to do, on the level that we like to play, I think he can hold his head up,” Teat said. “Hopefully we’ve made one more soccer fan forever.”