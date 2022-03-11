PARAGOULD — Tyler Hoskins belted a two-run double in a five-run eighth inning that lifted Valley View to a 12-8 victory over Greene County Tech in high school baseball Thursday night.
The Blazers (5-0) trailed 6-1 before rallying in the sixth and seventh to force extra innings. Valley View scored four runs in the sixth inning and two in the seventh to tie the game 7-7.
Lawson Ward hit a two-out RBI triple with the Blazers trailing 7-5 in the seventh. Valley View loaded the bases before scoring the tying run on a wild pitch.
GCT threatened in the bottom of the seventh, putting a runner on third base with one out. Two intentional walks loaded the bases and a line-drive double play to second base got Valley View out of the jam.
Slade Caldwell (1-0) earned the pitching victory, allowing four hits and one earned run while striking out three in 2 2/3 innings. He was also 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.
Ward was 4-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Hutson Guinn was 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs for GCT. Camden Farmer was 3-for-4 and scored once for the Eagles.
Jonesboro 10, Robinson 5
LITTLE ROCK – Jonesboro scored the final five runs Thursday evening to defeat Pulaski Robinson 10-5 in high school baseball.
The Hurricane (4-2) scored once in the fourth inning to tie the game and took a 7-5 lead with two runs in the fifth. A three-run sixth gave Jonesboro a five-run cushion.
Josh Hyneman was 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs for Jonesboro. Rykar Acebo was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Also for the Hurricane, Maddox Morrison was 2-for-4; Ty Rhoades doubled and drove in a run; Meyer Maddox had a hit and scored twice; and Will Thyer and Hudson Hosman drove in one run each.
Maddox pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief for the victory, scattering five hits while striking out five batters.
Bay 9, EPC 0
BAY – Easton Fletcher and Landon Therrell combined to strike out 16 batters in a one-hit shutout Wednesday as Bay defeated East Poinsett County 9-0 in 2A-3 conference baseball.
Fletcher earned the victory while pitching four innings, striking out 10 batters. Therrell worked three innings, striking out six.
Therrell also led the Yellowjackets at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Zayden Hampton added a hit and two RBIs; Korbyn Hoyt had a hit and scored twice; Fletcher had a hit and scored twice; and Reed Crocker was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Bay scored three runs in the third inning and broke the game open with five in the fourth.
Riverside 17, Armorel 5
ARMOREL – Trae Barnes was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs Thursday, leading Riverside to a 17-5 victory over Armorel in high school baseball.
Winning pitcher Cash Gillis was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jessie Schoolfield was also 2-for-4 and drove in three runs for Riverside (3-1).
Gillis pitched three innings, yielding two earned runs while striking out eight. Kaleb Tacker pitched two innings, striking out four batters.