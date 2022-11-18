Blazers refocus for next state playoff challenge

JONESBORO — Valley View cleared a hurdle a week ago with its first state playoff victory at the Class 5A level, winning a 41-39 thriller against Farmington.
Another stout opponent from another part of the state is the next obstacle for the Blazers.
Camden Fairview, the runner-up from the 5A-South, visits Central Dealerships Stadium for a quarterfinal game this evening. The Cardinals, who routed Vilonia 30-0 in the first round, are outscoring opponents an average of nearly three touchdowns per game.
Valley View coach Sean Cockrell admits Camden Fairview poses a challenge, but the Blazers aren’t of a mind to settle for one postseason victory after advancing for the first time since the 2013 Class 4A playoffs.
“It was huge for us as a program to get over that hump. We talked about it all week and those kids were the ones who wanted to be part of history, wanted to be the ones who did it,” Cockrell said. “We’ve talked about there being no reason to stop now. We have to continue to play well. I think we’ll have great plans and a great opportunity to win.”
Kickoff for the Blazers (9-2) and Cardinals (9-2) is scheduled for 7 p.m. The winner advances to play the Shiloh Christian-Little Rock Mills winner in the semifinals next week.
While Camden Fairview won with relative ease, Valley View trailed in every quarter of its victory over high-scoring Farmington. Carson Turley’s 87-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Harmon provided the margin of victory with just under three minutes to play.
Cockrell said the Blazers have been good about refocusing after each game, win or lose, and sees the same pattern this week.
“I think they’re starting to understand that it’s a little different winning in the playoffs,” Cockrell said. “It’s a different atmosphere and a different feeling, knowing that every game could be your last. I think they’ve used that motivation for practice this week, and I feel like we’re refocused again.”
Valley View finished with 403 total yards, its highest total since the fifth game of the season, in outlasting Farmington. Turley was 12-of-24 passing for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Slade Caldwell led the Blazers in rushing with 75 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
Linebacker Carson Winters led Valley View defensively with 14 tackles, bringing his team-high season total to 119. Safety Jay Morman had eight tackles and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Camden Fairview led 24-0 at halftime in its victory over Vilonia. The Cardinals rushed for 317 yards, led by Aaron Alsobrook with 148 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and Kenneth Lanford with 125 yards on 14 carries. Martavius Thomas passed for 108 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas has passed for 1,773 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed for 667 yards and 11 touchdowns. Alsobrook has 464 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns, plus 33 receptions for 441 yards and five touchdowns.
“Obviously they’re really explosive offensively, starting with the quarterback, Martavius Thomas. He’s so good, very confident. He can run, he can throw,” Cockrell said. “They’re big up front; I think they average like 6-1, 300 pounds. We’re going to have to stop the run, make them throw it, and hope we can defend the pass because they have athletes everywhere to get in space.”
Last week’s shutout was the fourth of the season for Fairview, which yields 13.2 points per game.
“They’re going to play press man (coverage) in our wide receivers’ faces, something we haven’t really seen all year, and then put six in the box at all times, trying to outnumber you so you can’t run it,” Cockrell said.
Fairview, which is 5-0 on the road, suffered its two losses against teams ranked at or near the top of their respective classifications. The Cardinals opened with a 41-21 loss to Arkadelphia, which is No. 1 in Class 4A.
Little Rock Parkview, which is ranked second in 5A, defeated Fairview 35-7 in the final game of the regular season to win the 5A-South.
“I think the biggest thing you take away from that is they can be beat and there are things we see that we’re going to try to do against them, but we’re going to have to play a perfect game,” Cockrell said. “It’s going to be really tough, but I think we’re up for it.”