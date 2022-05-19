Blazers return to state title game

BENTON — While Valley View entered the Class 4A state baseball tournament among the favorites as the defending champion, returning to Benton for the title game was anything but a given.
The Blazers faced a longer road to the finals than they did last year, needing three wins instead of two, and their half of the bracket included two region champions. Plus, single-elimination tournaments can be tricky any time.
With all that in mind, Valley View coach Josh Allison made sure his players appreciated the moment after the Blazers ousted Shiloh Christian 9-1 in the semifinals last Saturday in Nashville.
“I told them by no means am I satisfied, but I told them how proud I was of them for being able to get back to the game,” Allison said. “I waited 16 years of my career to get there, and these guys even had a tougher road than last year and were able to do it. It says a lot about the kids we have and our coaching staff, our assistant coaches, to be able to come back and do it.
“You can get bad luck out of a state tournament, you can run into a hot arm. There are a lot of things that can happen, but to be able to get back to it again, it’s a huge accomplishment in itself.”
The Blazers (29-6) need one more victory for their second consecutive state title and the fourth in school history. They play Harrison (21-12) tonight at 7 in the 4A championship game, which will be televised by Arkansas PBS.
After rolling through 4A-3 conference play without a loss, the Blazers were a No. 3 seed on the state bracket after losing to Lonoke in the East Region semifinals. Their state opener was tougher than the final score suggests, as Farmington held a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Valley View unloaded on four Farmington pitchers for 13 runs in the sixth, capped by Slade Caldwell’s walk-off grand slam to seal a 15-3 victory. Allison said the box score doesn’t reflect the quality at-bats in earlier innings that helped the Blazers wear down the Cardinals’ starting pitcher.
“The sixth inning was when it exploded,” Allison said, “but the water was building on that dam in the third, fourth and fifth innings on some of our at-bats, eight, nine-pitch bats in hot weather, and we wore him down.”
And with that, the Blazers were off and running.
Valley View routed South Region winner Arkadelphia 12-5 in the second round, stealing 11 bases. Senior Preston Watlington pitched six-plus strong innings in the semifinals as the Blazers ousted Shiloh Christian.
“We kind of put it all together. We didn’t really score in bunches except for the one game, but we were really clean defensively and we threw the ball really well,” Allison said. “There were some tight zones, and we were able to compete by throwing strikes in those tight zones. Offensively we kind of stayed hot from the regional.”
Caldwell had a hit in five of his last 10 at-bats last weekend, driving in five runs to continue a dominant sophomore season.
He goes into the state championship game with a .511 batting average, nine home runs, 41 stolen bases, 46 RBIs and 60 runs scored.
On the mound, Caldwell has a 9-0 record as one of Valley View’s primary starting pitchers.
“He’s had a really good year,” Allison said. “His numbers are through the roof, amazing high school numbers for a kid in 35 games. He’s been really good and he’s an even better kid than he is a baseball player.”
Sophomore catcher Lawson Ward was 4-for-9 in the tournament’s first three rounds with two home runs and six RBIs. Ward is second on the team for the season with a .384 average and 40 RBIs.
“You’re kind of locked in as a hitter when you’re hitting 3-2 breaking pitches out, and he hit 3-2 breaking pitches two separate days and hit them out in the left-center gap,” Allison said of Ward. “He was locked in, he had a really good tournament.”
Junior outfielder Carter Saulsbury and junior designated hitter Tyler Hoskins also hit well in Nashville, Allison said. Saulsbury has a .371 average and 30 RBIs for the season, while Hoskins is batting .312 with 22 RBIs.
Senior outfielder/pitcher Grayson Becker is batting .361 with 31 RBIs and is also a threat to run with 27 stolen bases. Watlington has a .369 average with 21 RBIs; senior Kannon Jones owns a .338 average with 16 RBIs; senior Jackson Stotts has a .313 average, 25 RBIs and 26 stolen bases; and senior Cooper Lutz has a .455 average with 20 RBIs. Sophomore Carson Turley has 24 stolen bases.
Sophomore Eli Crecelius, who is 7-0 with a 1.68 earned run average, is a starting option on the mound tonight along with Caldwell and Watlington.
Valley View is facing its third 4A-1 conference foe of the state tournament after eliminating Farmington and Shiloh Christian. Harrison marched through the first three rounds by defeating Star City 14-6, Pulaski Academy 4-3 and league rival Huntsville 17-11.
“Obviously we’re going to need to play well,” Allison said. “They’re a good team and they hit the ball really well, but to be honest with you, we’re more worried about stuff that we can do and what we can control, controlling our emotions, having good approaches at the plate, throwing quality pitches. I would say we’re more worried about what we’re doing than who we’re playing, and that’s how we try to approach every game.”